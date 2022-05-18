Podfest Expo Returns May 26-29 at the Hilton Orlando After Setting Two World Records During Covid

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Podfest Expo, an extended annual event that brings together an international crew of podcasters of all levels to share and enjoy content created for the global podcasting community, is pleased to announce that after meeting virtually the past two years Podfest Expo 2022 will return to its flagship event Podfest Expo full in-person at the Hilton Orlando Resort May 26-29.



Podfest Expo is a two-time World Record-setting community of people who are interested in and passionate about sharing their voice and message with the world through the powerful mediums of audio and video. Podfest is proud to unite as many people as possible to learn, get inspired and grow better together. More than 1,500 podcasters are expected to attend the event.

While Podfest prides itself on featuring the most engaging speakers, exciting topics and in-depth content, the thing that sets Podfest Expo apart from all other conferences is the tight-knit community it has been building since 2013. As a result, people don't just attend Podfest Expo – they become part of the Podfest family.

No matter the skill level or experience as a podcaster, Podfest Expo has plenty to offer. Whether a newbie trying to get started or a veteran looking to innovate and improve your podcast, the easy-to-understand conference topics allow anyone to customize a daily agenda based on what you're most interested in learning.

Tracks include:

Creation & Launch

Technology & Innovation

Audience Growth

Monetization & Marketing

YouTube & Video

Networking & Social

Networking opportunities include after-hours sessions plus evening activities like Trivial Warfare, Happy Hour, MowPod Media and PodMatch After Party at Howl at the Moon and the World's Largest Influencer Meet N' Greet. The Podfest Expo venue is a vibrant, contemporary resort that's centrally located to the major Orlando theme parks and attractions and is just minutes from the eclectic dining scene and entertainment of International Drive. The Hilton Orlando has seven restaurants, an expansive recreation area featuring waterfalls, two pools, a lazy river, luxurious cabanas, waterslide, plus an onsite spa and fitness center.

For those who can't attend Podfest Expo in person, virtual passes are available so anyone can join in the event online from anywhere. To see accommodations, arrange exhibit space, learn more or become part of the growing Podfest family, visit www.PodfestExpo.com

About Podfest Expo

Created by Chris Krimitsos in 2015, Podfest, a production of Cutting Edge Events, is an annual gathering of international podcasting talent and is the longest-running, in-person conference of its type, holding the World Record title for the Largest Attendance for a Virtual Podcasting Conference in One Week. Members become part of a deeply connected community that is genuinely passionate about sharing individual voices and transformative messages with the world. Podfest promotes powerful audio and video mediums with engaging speakers, exciting topics, and in-depth, nuanced content that is both compelling and unforgettable.

