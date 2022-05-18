Atossa Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Hybrid Investment Conference

SEATTLE, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. ATOS, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to develop innovative proprietary medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious disease with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, today announces that Kyle Guse, Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Hybrid Investment Conference. The conference is being held on May 23 – 26, 2022 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, FL.
|Presentation Date:
|May 24, 2022
|Time:
|12:30pm ET
Mr. Guse will be available for one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click here:
ABOUT ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to develop innovative proprietary medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious diseases with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER STATEMENT
Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including, without limitation, statements regarding the satisfaction of closing conditions relating to the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, the risks and uncertainties associated with any variation between interim and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence and continue studies of AT-H201, AT-301 and Endoxifen, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa's products, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others such as patent rights, whether reduction in Ki-67 or any other result from a neoadjuvant study or reduction of breast density will be approvable endpoints for oral Endoxifen, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.
COMPANY CONTACT:
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
Kyle Guse, CFO and General Counsel
Office: (866) 893-4927
kyle.guse@atossainc.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Core IR
Office: (516) 222-2560
ir@atossainc.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.