Stay Safe and Sober on Roads, Waterways and Trails This Victoria Day Weekend

OAKVILLE, Ontario, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians look forward to the Victoria Day holiday long weekend, MADD Canada is urging everyone to make it a safe one by always driving sober, or arranging a sober ride home if they are consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.



"MADD Canada wishes everyone a happy, fun and safe holiday long weekend," said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. "Whether you are taking a trip to the cottage, getting out on the trails, starting your boating season or enjoying time at home with family and friends, please be safe and do your part to prevent impaired driving."

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed and thousands are injured in impaired driving crashes. These tragic outcomes can be prevented by:

Never driving a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never getting into a vehicle being operated by someone who's impaired;

Calling 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.



Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada's Official Designated Driving App. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.



This holiday long weekend marks the official start of Campaign 911, MADD Canada's national awareness program that encourages members of the public to call 911 if they see a driver or boater they suspect is impaired. MADD Canada and its Chapters and Community Leaders team with police, municipalities, regions, harbours, marinas and other organizations to bring the Campaign 911 message to hundreds of communities across the country through signs and billboards, public service announcements, posters and other materials and community events. MADD Canada also offers education materials about the possible signs of an impaired driver or impaired boater, and tips on what to do if you spot one.

Sponsored by Maritime-Ontario Freight Lines Limited, and supported by police and community partners, Campaign 911 runs all year round, but is promoted prominently through the summer. For more information, please see our Campaign 911 page.

This weekend also marks the start of Safe Boating Awareness Week, May 21 – 27. Working with police services, municipalities and marine organizations, and with financial contributions from Transport Canada's Boating Safety Contribution Program, MADD Canada has installed 1,300 Report Impaired Boaters – Call 911 signs at harbours, marinas and boat launches across Canada in the past few years. Our goal is to have 1,600 of these signs on Canadian waterways by the end of the 2023 boating season. The contributions of the Transport Canada Boating Safety Contribution Program will also enable MADD Canada to update and distribute new sober boating awareness materials this year, including posters, postcards, brochures, floating key chains and boating whistles.

To view MADD Canada's public service announcements and other awareness materials highlighting the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, please see our Campaign 911 On The Waterways page.

For more information, contact: Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or jhancock@madd.ca. Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca.