New Fiery FS500 DFE Platform Expands Printing Capabilities in Konica Minolta bizhub C750i Series

FREMONT, Calif., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging , Inc. and Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A . , Inc. (Konica Minolta) have teamed up to make it easier to produce professional color prints and to bring print back in house. The Konica Minolta® bizhub® C750i series is driven by the EFI™ Fiery® IC-420 v2 digital front end (DFE) on the latest Fiery FS500 platform to increase productivity, giving users simple, intuitive tools to quickly, efficiently and cost effectively print professional quality and personalized documents in the office environment or workplace. The DFE includes intuitive Fiery TrueBrand ™ technology, a powerful new feature that solves one of the most enduring challenges in office printing – accurate, consistent reproduction of corporate brand colors using Microsoft® Office applications.



"We continue to give customers more capabilities through our long-term relationship with EFI and this exceptional new Fiery DFE," said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. "Together, EFI and Konica Minolta are bringing innovations to customers that add value to their daily work, especially with the very first implementation of Fiery TrueBrand – an easy-to-use tool that should be an essential solution for preserving corporations' brand identity in common office documents."

Fiery makes getting terrific looking color prints easy and fast, including the ability to print large or complex PowerPoint® files and color-critical PDFs accurately and quickly. In addition, with the new Fiery IC-420 v2, users can easily:

Print accurate brand colors from Microsoft Office applications in just a few clicks using Fiery TrueBrand , with no advanced color knowledge required.

, with no advanced color knowledge required. Increase productivity with a simple, intuitive way to print common business documents in just a few clicks using the Fiery Essential Driver * to spend less time trying to print files and more time getting work done.

* to spend less time trying to print files and more time getting work done. Print professionally designed documents in-house without being a prepress expert. The Fiery JobExpert ™ option detects design elements such as transparencies, overprints, spot colors and embedded profiles to automatically apply the right print settings ensuring the print output will always be correct.

™ option detects design elements such as transparencies, overprints, spot colors and embedded profiles to automatically apply the right print settings ensuring the print output will always be correct. Use Fiery VUE to produce finished print materials quickly and easily, such as assembling multiple files into one booklet.

to produce finished print materials quickly and easily, such as assembling multiple files into one booklet. Print personalized documents without the need to outsource design or printing costs, and respond faster to market and sales needs for effective communication materials, with Fiery FreeForm™ Create – an intuitive, free, multiple-award-winning VDP application.

– an intuitive, free, multiple-award-winning VDP application. Make the best impression with printed documents using Fiery Edge™, the latest color profiling technology delivering out-of-the-box color and quality enhancements.

In addition to the operational improvements that come with the new Fiery FS500 DFE platform, customers benefit from the streamlined and efficient control and management capabilities of the latest version 6.7 of Fiery Command WorkStation ® – the industry's most widely used digital printing job management interface.

"The new IC-420 v2 DFE includes many additional productivity tools that give business users the power to produce professional-looking documents of all types, from newsletters and flyers to brochures, personalized communications and more," said John Henze, VP of Sales and Marketing, EFI Fiery. "Leveraging our extensive technology innovation and expertise in digital printing, we have created a powerful, intuitive solution to enable office or enterprise customers to bring print back in house. That way, customers can reduce the costs associated with outsourcing and increase productivity, all while and increasing flexibility and schedule control."

In addition to the Konica Minolta bizhub C750i, the Fiery IC-420 v2 DFE is supported by the C650i, C550i, C450i, C360i, C300i and C250i models, all of which are available from Konica Minolta and authorized Konica Minolta resellers. For more information about EFI Fiery Driven™ products, visit www.efi.com or contact 800-875-7117.

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We understand our customers want breakthrough technologies to lead them through their digital journey. That's why we're passionate about driving their business growth with a scalable portfolio of products, solutions, services, support, and world-class partnerships for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, building materials, commercial print, and personalized documents with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and workflow software. They work together to increase profits, cut costs, improve productivity, and optimize efficiency – job after job, year after year. We're committed to our customers' success. And we definitely believe we have the right people, technology and experience to help them achieve their business goals. ( www.efi.com )

About Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 15 consecutive years and received Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter .

*Available in Q3

