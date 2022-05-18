Introducing Cacique Intimates' Must Have Bras for Summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's official: summer has gotten even hotter with the debut of three new styles to Lane Bryant's exclusive intimate apparel brand Cacique Intimates assortment of bras, available in over 95 sizes (one of the broadest size ranges available in North America). When added to your top drawer alongside a well-loved summer favorite (the Multi-Way Strapless Bra) these new summer stunners will make you look (and feel!) incredible each and every time you slip the bras on.



"As the weather gets warmer, it's time to update the bras in your daily rotation," said SVP of Intimate Apparel Design for Cacique Intimates Gill Heer. "And our incredible team at Cacique Intimates has kept our customers' curves and summer style solution needs front and center when creating each impeccably designed bra for the season. From comfortable cotton to sexy bra frames, we've created the must-have bras for your top drawer arsenal."

Cotton No-Wire Scoop Bra

Here's the scoop: the everyday classic comfort of a Cotton No-Wire Bra is now paired with a sexy scoop neckline, made to curve with your curves. Offered in both lined and unlined styles, the Cotton No-Wire Scoop Bra is available in the yummiest colors for summer.

The Cotton No-Wire Scoop Bra is made of a soft, breathable cotton blend fabric, as well as no-wire cups that offer natural shaping. The bra also has a wide bottom band for added support.

The Cotton No-Wire Scoop Bra is available in band sizes 36-54 and cup sizes B-K. The bra retails for $34.95+ (unlined styles), and $38.95+ for (lightly lined styles).

Backsmoother Boost Plunge Bra

Looking for sexy summer cleavage? Cacique's Backsmoother Boost Plunge Bra does double duty, with a daring plunging neckline married with the smoothing support Cacique is known for without sacrificing lift.

With built-up back wings and built-in padding for lift, the Backsmoother Boost Plunge Bra can be confidently worn under more fitted tops and dresses with the added bonus of the smoothing benefits a backsmoother bra provides.

Additionally, Backsmoother-style bras are available in a Lightly Lined Full Coverage, Lightly Lined Balconette, and Lightly Lined No Wire frames.

The Backsmoother Boost Plunge Bra is available in band sizes 38-48 and cup sizes B-DDD. The bra retails for $58.95+.

Totally Smooth Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra

Our game-changing Totally Smooth Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra offers 360 degrees of smoothing support and all-day comfort. Built-up sides smooth underarm bulge and won't ride up (goodbye, side spillage!). Elastic-free raw-cut, bonded edges and ultra-smooth fabric practically disappears under tops.

The Totally Smooth Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra is available in band sizes 36-50 and cup sizes C-H. The bra retails for $54.95+.

Multiway-Strapless Bra

A top drawer isn't complete without Cacique's most versatile bra: the Multi-Way Strapless Bra. This bra does it all with removable, adjustable straps that can be worn multiple ways under different necklines.

Cacique offers two Multi-Way Strapless bra styles dependent on preference: a Lightly Lined Multi-Way Strapless Bra is lightweight, with wide wings and back band that creates a smooth look from every angle. The Multi-Way Boost Strapless Bra incorporates boost push-up lining in the cup, the providing lift you love for your girls.

The Lightly Lined Multi-Way Strapless Bra is available in band sizes 34-50 and cup sizes B-K. It retails for $52.95+. The Multi-Way Boost Strapless Bra is available in band sizes 34-50 and cup sizes B-H. It retails for $56.95+

Fit for Curves

With a Fit for Curves philosophy, it's Cacique Intimates' mission to ensure customers look and feel beautiful by providing intimate apparel that is as insanely comfortable as it is jaw-droppingly gorgeous. Cacique's secret to ensuring the perfect fit is a "fit database" of 2,000 women who wear test every Cacique bra and panty in the design phase to ensure they are worthy of customers' curves.

