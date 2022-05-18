USO Welcomes Service Members to Fleet Week New York 2022 with Live Concert, Gaming, and More

Arlington, VA., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO welcomes thousands of U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps service members to New York City for the return of in-person Fleet Week celebrations from May 25-29 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

USO events for service members will exude the spirit of New York City with a live concert, pop-up USO Center, "Welcome to New York" bags, and gameplay in the new USO|NFL gaming trailer.

"It's an honor to take part in this longstanding tradition to show the strength of the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps while giving the public an opportunity to share their support for these men and women serving our country," said Rebecca Parkes, USO Regional President for the Northeast Region. "After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the USO is thrilled to bring opportunities for care and connection for our Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen throughout Fleet Week New York.

USO Fleet Week New York activations will include:

Parade of Ships Viewing Breakfast (May 25, 7 – 10 a.m. ET) – Military leadership and invited USO supporters will gather to welcome ships entering New York's harbor and enjoy a refreshing breakfast. High-profile military leadership also will be on-site to usher in the ships.

– Military leadership and invited USO supporters will gather to welcome ships entering New York's harbor and enjoy a refreshing breakfast. High-profile military leadership also will be on-site to usher in the ships. Rock the Fleet (May 25, 7 p.m. ET) – The USO invites 400 sailors to the Hard Rock Café for a reception and VIP concert featuring multi-platinum and GRAMMY® nominated recording artist Gavin DeGraw on the heels of releasing his seventh studio album Face The River . Service members can relax, reconnect, and celebrate the return of Fleet Week New York.

– The USO invites 400 sailors to the Hard Rock Café for a reception and VIP concert featuring multi-platinum and GRAMMY® nominated recording artist Gavin DeGraw on the heels of releasing his seventh studio album . Service members can relax, reconnect, and celebrate the return of Fleet Week New York. USO Pier 88 Pop-Up USO Center (May 25-27, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET daily) – Service members will have access to many of the comforts of a traditional USO center via a temporary USO location at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal on Pier 88 South across from the USS Bataan. The center will support thousands of troops with refreshments thanks to in-kind donations from USO corporate partners -- snacks from Hudson News Stand, PepsiCo drinks, coffee and donuts from Dunkin' Brands, hot dogs from Sabrett, and Wawa pretzels.

– Service members will have access to many of the comforts of a traditional USO center via a temporary USO location at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal on Pier 88 South across from the USS Bataan. The center will support thousands of troops with refreshments thanks to in-kind donations from USO corporate partners -- snacks from Hudson News Stand, PepsiCo drinks, coffee and donuts from Dunkin' Brands, hot dogs from Sabrett, and Wawa pretzels. USO | NFL Gaming Mobile Unit (May 26-29, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET daily) – The USO's newly launched USO|NFL mobile gaming, stationed on Pier 86 next to the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, welcome active military with a valid ID for gameplay throughout the week. This state-of-the-art mobile unit brings rest, relaxation, and entertainment to troops in remote locations with eight gaming stations, five TVs, Wi-Fi, and an internal sound system. The public is invited to tour the trailer for an inside look at how the USO and the NFL partner in supporting service members. Nearby, attendees can visit the USO tent with giveaways, a photo booth, cornhole, and other ways to connect with service members.

– The USO's newly launched USO|NFL mobile gaming, stationed on Pier 86 next to the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, welcome active military with a valid ID for gameplay throughout the week. This state-of-the-art mobile unit brings rest, relaxation, and entertainment to troops in remote locations with eight gaming stations, five TVs, Wi-Fi, and an internal sound system. The public is invited to tour the trailer for an inside look at how the USO and the NFL partner in supporting service members. Nearby, attendees can visit the USO tent with giveaways, a photo booth, cornhole, and other ways to connect with service members. Welcome to New York Bag Build (May 26, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET) – 125 volunteers will gather at Pier 88 to assemble 2,500 USO welcome bags filled with USO swag, USAA branded items, Lyft discount codes, and a welcome note. The USO will distribute the bags to the service members on all nine ships attending Fleet Week.

– 125 volunteers will gather at Pier 88 to assemble 2,500 USO welcome bags filled with USO swag, USAA branded items, Lyft discount codes, and a welcome note. The USO will distribute the bags to the service members on all nine ships attending Fleet Week. Operation That's My Dress (May 27, 12 – 4 p.m. ET) – 250 female service members will join the USO at South Street Seaport on Pier 17 for a shopping experience with beverages and snacks. Each will take home a designer dress donated by Sherry Hill to give them the confidence and clothing they need for more formal activities.

– 250 female service members will join the USO at South Street Seaport on Pier 17 for a shopping experience with beverages and snacks. Each will take home a designer dress donated by Sherry Hill to give them the confidence and clothing they need for more formal activities. "Top Gun: Maverick" Screening (May 28, 6 p.m. ET) – The USO will host 250 sailors, as well as Navy leadership, for a private screening of the highly-anticipated film, "Top Gun: Maverick," at the Regal Theatre Union Square.

For Fleet Week New York updates and a complete list of programs, visit newyork.uso.org/programs/fleet-week-2022.

USO Fleet Week New York 2022 events would not be possible without support from USO partners including USAA, Delta, Prudential, PepsiCo, EY, Fox Corporation, Santander, NFL, CVS, Fiserv, Hard Rock Café New York, Hudson News Stand, Johnson & Johnson, Lyft, Pratt & Whitney, Wawa and others.

