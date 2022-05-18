Greystone Provides $17 Million Fannie Mae Loan for Kentucky Multifamily Property

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $16,970,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting Services (DUS®) loan to refinance a 258-unit multifamily property in Hopkinsville, KY. The transaction was originated by Lorie Hanson, Managing Director at Greystone.
The 10-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan for Aspen Meadow includes interest-only payments for the full term of the loan. Acquired in October 2020, the property has received nearly $1 million in capital expenditures including both interior and exterior upgrades and to the common amenities.
"The borrowers were wonderful to work with and moved quickly to take advantage of an early rate lock, in an increasing interest rate environment," said Ms. Hanson. "They have invested in a long-term hold of the property and this Fannie Mae refinance enables them to preserve this asset. It was a pleasure working with them and we are thrilled the outcome."
About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.
PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
