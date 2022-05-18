Trupanion to Host 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 8

SEATTLE, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. TRUP, the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, will host its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The Company will first conduct the formal stockholder meeting, to be followed by an extended informational session.



This annual event is designed to be the best opportunity for Trupanion stockholders and guests to understand Trupanion's achievements and challenges over the past 12 months and its strategic vision going forward. The event will feature extensive Q&A with the teams responsible for leading the execution of its 60-month plan. Management remarks are expected to commence shortly after 9:30 am Pacific Time.

The event will provide for in-person participation only. Interested parties are encouraged to register as soon as possible and can do so here. Those who intend to listen to a live-stream of the webinar only can access the event on the Company's investor relations website at investors.trupanion.com. The webinar will not be available for replay.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 700,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its proprietary software, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in minutes at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Investor Contact:

Laura Bainbridge, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Laura.bainbridge@trupanion.com