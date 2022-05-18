Sharmila Patel Joins VidMob As CFO

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VidMob, the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, announced today that Sharmila Patel will be joining as CFO, the latest executive to join the company's leadership team.
As the new CFO of VidMob, Sharmila will lead the finance and business operations teams to help guide VidMob into its next phase of growth. "Seeing how quickly creative has become recognized as the key driver of marketing performance, it's an incredible opportunity to work with the industry's leading platform for Intelligent Creative," said Patel. "I'm looking forward to providing my expertise and experience to elevate the company, and to help the business leverage the opportunity ahead of us. I'm grateful to be a part of the foundation and help scale its growth."
Sharmila's experience in finance spans over two decades. Most recently, Sharmila served as the CFO at Health IQ and as CFO/COO at Ten-X Commercial Real Estate. Sharmila also lent her expertise to Yahoo!, where she was the VP of Finance - Global Technology, and at First Data Corporation as the VP of Finance.
"Sharmila is a proven global CFO with a superior track record of delivering results and creating value at every level of the organization," said Jason Donnell, Co-Founder and COO at VidMob. "As a high-impact executive who brings a compelling blend of strategic transformational leadership and operating skills, Sharmila will be a strong partner as we continue our exponential growth as the leader of the Intelligent Creative category."
About VidMob
VidMob is the world's leading platform for Intelligent Creative that provides an end-to-end solution to help brands improve their marketing results by unifying creative and data. VidMob is the only company in the world to receive a certified creative marketing partner badge from every major social and digital platform. A portion of every dollar VidMob receives is used to fund pro bono creative services for non-profits through its 501(c)(3) VidMob Gives. Learn more about VidMob at www.vidmob.com and VidMob Gives at www.vidmob.gives.
Media Contact
press@vidmob.com
