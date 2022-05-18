The Michael Ziegler PRIDE Industries Foundation Awarded Generous Grant by the Hearst Foundations

Roseville, Calif., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Michael Ziegler PRIDE Industries Foundation was recently awarded a $75,000 grant by the Hearst Foundation to help fund its I AM ABLE employment helpline.

"We are honored to receive this generous grant from the Hearst Foundations," said Michele Bennyhoff, Director of The Michael Ziegler PRIDE Industries Foundation. "The I AM ABLE Helpline is a valuable gateway for people with disabilities to get connected to essential employment support services and job opportunities. This grant will allow us to serve more people and positively impact their lives."

PRIDE Industries is the nation's leading employer of people with disabilities. Launched in 2021, the I AM ABLE Helpline—the only employment helpline of its kind—assists people with disabilities and other barriers to employment, including military veterans, former foster youth, and trafficking survivors. Free and available in both English and Spanish, the helpline connects people to support services, job training, and employment opportunities.

"We are proud to partner with outstanding nonprofits such as PRIDE Industries to help ensure people of all backgrounds have an opportunity to build healthy, productive and inspired lives," said Paul "Dino" Dinovitz, Executive Director at Hearst Foundations. "The Foundations are pleased to support the I AM ABLE Helpline."

Founded by William Randolph Hearst in the 1940s, the Hearst Foundations serve as a philanthropic resource for organizations working in the fields of culture, education, health and social services. Since inception, the foundations have made over 22,000 grants to nearly 6,000 organizations, totaling more than $1.3 billion in funds awarded.

PRIDE Industries employs an inclusive workforce to deliver essential business services—including facilities management, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain management—to government entities and private businesses. The nonprofit social enterprise also provides recruitment, staffing, and disability inclusion support services to employers wishing to cultivate a more inclusive and productive workforce.

"At PRIDE Industries, we provide vocational training, and we can connect individuals with jobs—either with us or with one of our many employment partners," said Bennyhoff. "And it all starts with that call to the helpline."

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries' mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://PRIDEIndustries.com.

###

Kat Maudru PRIDE Industries 19167534339 kat.maudru@prideindustries.com