Preferred Hotels & Resorts Selects Canary Technologies as Its Exclusive Guest Management System for 650+ Properties Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canary Technologies , which is modernizing the hotel tech stack with the first mobile web end-to-end Guest Management System and its award-winning Digital Authorizations solution, announced today that Preferred Hotels & Resorts has selected Canary as its exclusive Guest Management System across all of its properties worldwide.



Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 650 of the world's finest independent hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries.

Canary's Guest Management System will augment the entire guest journey at Preferred member properties from pre-check-in through post-checkout, which provides hotel staff members with a new set of efficiency-increasing tools and guests with a more streamlined and enjoyable experience.

"Preferred Hotels & Resorts is proud to be the partner of choice within the independent hotel space and our global team is always looking for new opportunities that support the objectives of our member hotels and further elevate guest experiences and services, "said Mike Osgood, Vice President of Alliance Partnerships for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. "Canary Technologies helps our hotels provide a seamless and modern guest experience from arrival to departure, while reducing costs and optimizing revenue channels. After a thorough evaluation, we decided to make Canary our exclusive provider for guest management solutions."

"Preferred sought a single guest management platform that was modern, easy-to-use and didn't require a native app for customers to download, and Canary fit the bill perfectly," said Bryan Michalis, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Canary Technologies. "We're honored to be their new exclusive partner for guest management solutions and look forward to working with Preferred hotels all over the world to uplevel their guest journey and operations."

Canary's Guest Management System encompasses:

Canary Contactless Check-in & Checkout: Provides hotels with the ability to seamlessly check-in guests without exchanging credit cards, IDs or registration forms. Canary's solution reduces the time required for check-in and checkout from 10 minutes to less than one minute, without the need to ever visit the front desk.

Canary Upsells: Allows hotels to offer upgrades and add-on amenities to guests from the time of booking all the way through checkout — resulting in thousands of dollars of new revenue a week. Hotels using Canary Upsells have seen a 40 percent increase in ancillary revenue.

Canary Digital Authorizations: A secure PCI Level-1 compliant authorization solution that replaces arcane, PCI non-compliant paper/PDF third-party authorization forms and prevents chargebacks and fraud.

Canary Guest Messages: Enables front desk and concierge teams to easily communicate with hotel guests at scale, saving valuable time through automated, broadcast and direct messages.

For more information, visit canarytechnologies.com .

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with the first mobile web end-to-end Guest Management System and its award-winning Digital Authorizations solutions. Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by thousands of hotels in more than 65 countries, including Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Standard Hotels and Ace Hotel Group. Canary's solutions help hotels eliminate paper processes, boost revenue with upsells, raise staff efficiency, ensure PCI compliance, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. Learn more at canarytechnologies.com.





