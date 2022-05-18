Sopheon Acquires Front-End Innovation Management Business Solverboard

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sopheon, the leading international provider of software and services for Enterprise Innovation Management solutions, today announced it has acquired the business and assets of Solverlink Limited (trading as Solverboard®). Solverboard is a UK-based business specializing in front-end innovation management.
Solverboard's cloud-native product reduces time to value by helping companies dynamically find, align, test and deliver the best innovation and product ideas from employees and customers. Companies often struggle with low success rates for innovation and product development programs. The biggest obstacle is at the front end of their programs, where there's a lack of processes and tools to ensure that only the best opportunities move forward. Solverboard brings the innovation and product needs of professionals together so that they can focus on addressing these front-end innovation challenges with a distinct set of capabilities.
Solverboard is used by both individual innovators and product professionals. Sopheon will continue to offer a free version of Solverboard and a paid subscription with more advanced features, as well as a version integrated into the Sopheon platform.
"The acquisition of Solverboard is another step in our mission to provide the most comprehensive innovation platform for the world's best companies," said Greg Coticchia, CEO of Sopheon. "Managing the front end of innovation is an often-overlooked part of the new product development process. Unlike traditional idea management solutions, Solverboard's powerful capabilities create a culture of continuous learning and improvement for users and ensure that innovation and products solve real-world customer problems. Adding Solverboard's expertise to Sopheon's growing portfolio of SaaS-based innovation products strengthens our position as the premier solution for innovation management, from strategies and ideas to execution and delivery."
This is the second acquisition of a cloud-native, SaaS solution by Sopheon in the past six months. In December 2021, the company acquired ROI Blueprints. Fully integrated with Sopheon's flagship product Accolade®, ROI Blueprints is a detailed project management solution that guides companies through the intricacies of project execution. The Solverboard and ROI Blueprints acquisitions are key additions to a growing range of products that help Sopheon's customers address innovation management and new product development challenges.
Accolade is Sopheon's flexible and scalable innovation system that provides the ability to control and manage innovation and new product development programs more effectively. Hundreds of long-standing blue-chip customers have experienced superior strategy-to-execution performance, decreased time to market, streamlined operational costs and greater product success.
To learn more about how Sopheon is transforming enterprise innovation, visit our website at www.sopheon.com.
ABOUT SOPHEON
Sopheon SPE partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions, including software, expertise and best practices for achieving exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon's innovation system provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development life cycle, including strategic innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon's solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.
Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc.
Media Contact
Chloe Shoobridge
Sopheon
Email: Chloe.Shoobridge@sopheon.com
