Dividend 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

by Globe Newswire
May 18, 2022 9:00 AM | 1 min read

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable June 10, 2022 to shareholders on record as at May 31, 2022.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $24.90 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.62 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $34.52.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details

Class A Share (DFN)

 Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A)

 Record Date:

Payable Date:		$0.10000

$0.04583

May 31, 2022

June 10, 2022
  
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372        Local: 416-304-4443www.dividend15.com        info@quadravest.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsDividendsPress Releases