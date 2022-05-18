Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07275 per Equity share. The distribution is payable June 10, 2022 to shareholders on record as of May 31, 2022.
Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on May 31, 2022 will receive a dividend of $0.07275 per share based on the VWAP of $8.73 payable on June 10, 2022. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.
Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $8.98 per share inclusive of this distribution.
The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.
|Bank of Montreal
|Great West Lifeco Inc.
|TELUS Corporation
|BCE Inc.
|Loblaw Companies Limited
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|CIBC
|National Bank of Canada
|The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|CI Financial Corp.
|Ovintiv Inc.
|Thomson Reuters Corporation
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|Power Corporation of Canada
|TMX Group Inc.
|Enbridge Inc.
|Royal Bank of Canada
|TransAlta Corporation
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|TC Energy Corporation
|Distribution Details
|Equity Share (DS)
|$0.07275
|Record Date:
|May 31, 2022
|Payable Date:
|June 10, 2022
|Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
|Local: 416-304-4443
|dividendselect15.com
|info@quadravest.com
