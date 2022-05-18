ñol

M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

by Globe Newswire
May 18, 2022 9:00 AM | 1 min read

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable June 10, 2022 to shareholders on record as at May 31, 2022.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details 
Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B)$0.03125
Record Date:May 31, 2022
Payable Date:June 10, 2022

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.m-split.com
info@quadravest.com


