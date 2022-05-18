ñol

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

by Globe Newswire
May 18, 2022 9:00 AM | 1 min read

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05417 for each Preferred share ($0.650 annually). Distributions are payable June 10, 2022 to shareholders on record as at May 31, 2022.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for May 31, 2022 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.65 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.07 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $17.72 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details  
   
Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.05417 
Record Date:May 31, 2022 
Payable Date:June 10, 2022 
   

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.lifesplit.com
info@quadravest.com


