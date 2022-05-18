Canadian Banc Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Banc Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.18038 for each Class A share and $0.04167 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable June 10, 2022 to shareholders on record as at May 31, 2022.

Under the distribution policy announced in November 2021, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 15% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on May 31, 2022 will receive a dividend of $0.18038 per share based on the VWAP of $14.43 payable on June 10, 2022. The yield will remain stable at 15.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 1.50% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $18.38 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.91 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $27.29.

The Company invests in a portfolio of six publicly traded Canadian Banks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto-Dominion Bank. Shares held within the portfolio are expected to range between 5-20% in weight but may vary at any time. To generate additional returns above the dividend income earned on the portfolio, The Company engages in a selective covered call writing program.

Distribution Details

Class A Share (BK) $0.18038 Preferred Share (BK.PR.A) $0.04167 Record Date: May 31, 2022 Payable Date: June 10, 2022

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.canadianbanc.com

info@quadravest.com