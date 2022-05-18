Ceapro Inc. Reports Record Financial Results for First Quarter 2022 and Provides Corporate Update

– Best quarterly financial results in history of the Company



– Q1 2022 sales of $6,172,000 vs $4,702,000 in Q1 2021, a 31% increase

– Operating profit of $2,614,000 in Q1 2022 vs $515,000 in Q1 2021

– Company responds to increased demand by doubling output in Q1 2022 vs Q1 2021 providing customers essential products while ensuring the health and safety of employees

– Strengthened partnership with the Symrise Group by signing a three-year supply and distribution agreement

– Pursued the development of delivery systems using PGX Technology

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. CZOCRPOF)) ("Ceapro" or the "Company") , a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced financial results and operational highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"Our strong financial results this quarter reflect our employees' dedication to respond to increased demand in a timely manner. It also results from operational efficiencies, as well as a diligent material requirement planning that has allowed us to properly navigate through this inflationary period. Significant capital improvements that were put into the production process during the fourth quarter of 2020 and scaled up over the course of 2021 are now paying off. Additionally, throughout 2021 and continuing into 2022, a key focus for Ceapro was to negotiate distribution and supply agreements with key partners for the Company's portfolio, with an emphasis on improving visibility and long-term sustainability. This quarter, we announced a strengthened distribution and supply agreement with long time distributor and partner, Symrise, which will take us through the end of 2024. This agreement will provide Ceapro with an additional three years of visibility, stable revenue and cashflows," commented Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO.

Corporate and Operational Highlights

Pipeline Development:

Company's focus is on avenanthramides, alginate, yeast beta glucan and new chemical complexes/delivery systems.

Avenanthramides

Formulation:

In 2021, formulation and process development activities were performed at small scale for 30 mg and 240 mg avenanthramides drug product and placebo to design and optimize the best formulation for a Phase 1 clinical study. The pill formulation was retained.

In the first quarter of 2022, a lab-scale production of the drug product for an informal non-GMP prototype formulation of pills was developed and stability study was launched. The formulation and manufacturing processes of the selected formulation of the drug product was scaled-up in preparation of the clinical batches which will be manufactured, packaged and labeled in June 2022 by Corealis Inc. GMP Manufacturing Services.

Phase 1 Clinical Trial:

The clinical trial protocol has been completed with Montreal Heart Institute and discussions are ongoing with Health Canada.

Alginate

Developed and fine-tuned new PGX-dried chemical complexes mostly using sodium alginate as a carrier. As an example, drug delivery systems composed of PGX processed cross-linked alginate impregnated with different antibiotics were recently developed and tested both in vitro and in vivo for wound healing applications. Clear zones of inhibition were seen for all in vitro tests, while a disc of cross-linked alginate impregnated with fusidic acid successfully inhibited Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection in wounds in mice.



Alginate-Co-Q10 is currently part of bioavailability studies at University of Alberta. Results are expected in Q3 2022.



Subsequent to quarter, results from development of sodium alginate using PGX Technology were published in the peer review Journal of CO2 Utilization. An additional scientific article for alginate impregnated with another bioactive has been submitted for publication in a different scientific journal.



Thin strips composed of alginate and yeast beta glucan are also being developed and could lead to a viable nutraceutical product.

Yeast Beta Glucan (YBG)

Progress achieved for the pre-processing of YBG to ensure homogeneous dispersion and deagglomeration of polymers and batch to batch consistency. The team successfully performed several runs on the PGX demo plant to verify the final PGX processed YBG complies with desired product specifications.



In collaboration with research partners at McMaster University, the team prepared and shipped samples, discussed the findings, and analyzed the data to advance the development of PGX processed YBG for drug delivery, treatment of lung fibrotic disease, and alginate strips loaded with drugs for wound healing.



Several commercially available formulations of YBG were ordered, processed and analyzed for the development of YBG as an immune booster.



"In summary, given encouraging results obtained so far, alginate and yeast beta glucan are poised to be key strategic assets at the basis of decisions regarding the magnitude of capital expenditures to be incurred for the building of a commercial scale unit for PGX Technology either as a Ceapro stand-alone project or in partnership with another company," added Mr. Gagnon.

Corporate

Appointed Mr. Ronnie Miller, former long-serving President & CEO of Roche Canada and subsequent to quarter, Mrs. Genevieve Foster, an accomplished lawyer, corporate director, governance and business woman to the Company's Board of Directors.



Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Total sales of $6,172,000 for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $4,702,000 for the comparative period in 2021, an increase of 31% over last year primarily driven by a 32% increase in product sales volume over the comparative quarter due to higher sales of the Company's flagship product, avenanthramides (+35%) and value driver product, beta glucan (+27%).



Achieved a favorable gross margin of 64% in Q1 2022 compared to 48% in Q1 2021 and improved net earnings and cash flows.



Operating profit of $2,614,000 in Q1 2022 vs $515,000 for the comparative period in 2021.



Net profit after tax of $1,996,000 in Q1 2022 compared to $515,000 in Q1 2021.



Cash generated from operations of $1,300,000 in Q1 2022 vs. $305,000 in Q1 2021.



Positive working capital balance of $13,591,417 as of March 31, 2022.



"Despite the fact that inflation is prevailing on all fronts, management believes the prospects for the Company remain very strong for the remainder of the year given the Company's diligent material planning program in place through advanced purchase of the best available raw material, the operational efficiencies from our extraction facility in Edmonton along with a strengthened partnership with the Symrise Group. Ceapro's cosmeceuticals base business should continue to grow and provide positive cash flows to support the expansion to a new business model from a contract manufacturer/commodity company to a high value life science/biopharmaceutical company involved in nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals. We then expect to further invest in R&D to initiate an early clinical trial with our newly developed avenanthramides pill formulation, to continue the development of new chemical complexes as potential delivery systems for bioactives and emphasize our current efforts for the development and assessment of yeast beta glucan as an immune booster and as a potential inhalable therapeutic for lung fibrotic diseases including COVID-19 conditions," concluded Mr. Gagnon.

CEAPRO INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 $ $ ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 8,781,572 7,780,989 Trade receivables 3,540,557 2,092,842 Other receivables 75,958 45,850 Inventories (note 3) 1,745,351 1,644,893 Prepaid expenses and deposits 298,218 162,919 Total Current Assets 14,441,656 11,727,493 Non-Current Assets Investment tax credits receivable 766,629 766,629 Deposits 79,539 79,539 Licences (note 4) 14,810 15,551 Property and equipment (note 5) 17,218,956 17,499,774 Deferred tax assets - 439,063 Total Non-Current Assets 18,079,934 18,800,556 TOTAL ASSETS 32,521,590 30,528,049 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 556,695 682,057 Current portion of lease liabilities (note 6) 293,544 290,055 Total Current Liabilities 850,239 972,112 Non-Current Liabilities Long-term lease liabilities (note 6) 2,284,154 2,358,862 Deferred tax liabilities 178,560 - Total Non-Current Liabilities 2,462,714 2,358,862 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,312,953 3,330,974 Equity Share capital (note 7 (b)) 16,557,975 16,557,401 Contributed surplus (note 7 (e)) 4,695,390 4,680,690 Retained earnings 7,955,272 5,958,984 Total Equity 29,208,637 27,197,075 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 32,521,590 30,528,049





CEAPRO INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Income and Comprehensive Income Unaudited 2022 2021 Three Months Ended March 31, $ $ Revenue (note 13) 6,171,624 4,701,743 Cost of goods sold 2,217,015 2,443,800 Gross margin 3,954,609 2,257,943 Research and product development 355,281 816,847 General and administration 769,045 712,207 Sales and marketing 5,299 13,238 Finance costs (note 10) 88,035 93,910 Income from operations 2,736,949 621,741 Other expense (note 9) 123,038 106,865 Income before tax 2,613,911 514,876 Deferred income tax expense 617,623 - Total net income and comprehensive income for the period 1,996,288 514,876 Net income per common share (note 16): Basic 0.03 0.01 Diluted 0.03 0.01 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (note 16): Basic 77,686,576 77,651,031 Diluted 78,333,335 78,709,975





CEAPRO INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited 2022 2021 Three Months Ended March 31, $ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income for the period 1,996,288 514,876 Adjustments for items not involving cash Finance costs 33,035 36,166 Depreciation and amortization 462,456 468,153 Accretion - 2,744 Deferred income tax expense 617,623 - Share-based payments 14,914 3,742 3,124,316 1,025,681 CHANGES IN NON-CASH WORKING CAPITAL ITEMS Trade receivables (1,447,715 ) (887,290 ) Other receivables (30,108 ) 72,648 Inventories (100,458 ) 211,168 Prepaid expenses and deposits (135,299 ) 72,574 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities relating to operating activities (77,608 ) (153,619 ) (1,791,188 ) (684,519 ) Net income for the year adjusted for non-cash and working capital items 1,333,128 341,162 Interest paid (33,035 ) (36,166 ) CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS 1,300,093 304,996 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (180,897 ) (272,490 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities relating to investing activities (47,754 ) (122,914 ) CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (228,651 ) (395,404 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Stock options exercised 360 22,020 Repayment of lease liabilities (71,219 ) (61,570 ) CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (70,859 ) (39,550 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,000,583 (129,958 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 7,780,989 5,369,029 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 8,781,572 5,239,071



The complete financial statements are available for review on SEDAR at https://sedar.com/Ceapro and on the Company's website at www.ceapro.com.

