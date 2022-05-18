ñol

COMMERCE SPLIT Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares

by Globe Newswire
May 18, 2022 9:00 AM | 1 min read

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable June 10, 2022 to shareholders on record as at May 31, 2022.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details

Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A)$0.02500
Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B)$0.03125
Record Date:May 31, 2022
Payable Date:June 10, 2022

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.commercesplit.com
info@quadravest.com


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsDividendsPress Releases