Ibotta Eases Strain of Rising Prices with Kickoff to Summer Savings Event

DENVER, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer approaches, temperatures aren't the only thing on the rise - inflation has spiked the cost of many everyday essentials. On top of that, there's a growing demand for travel, dining and entertainment in light of loosening COVID-19 restrictions, but rising prices are putting a damper on plans. Just over half of U.S. adults are planning to treat themselves this summer, compared to 66% last year, according to a CreditCards.com survey. Leading digital rewards platform, Ibotta, is helping Savers beat the price heat during its flagship event of the season, Kickoff to Summer.
Ibotta has teamed up with top brands to offer cash back on summer necessities. From May 18 through June 15, consumers can save on all the seasonal supplies they typically buy, including ice cream, grilling favorites, soda, guacamole, and spirits.
Among among dozens of others, the following deals will be available in the Ibotta app, website and browser extension:
- PERDUE® HARVESTLAND Organic Chicken, any size — up to $1.50 back*
- I Love Ice Cream Cakes — $1.00 back on OREO, REESES or Carvel ice cream cake
- MTN DEW® Zero Sugar — $1.00 back for 20oz and $1.50 back for 12pk
"Summer is a season to travel, relax and enjoy time with family, and Ibotta wants to make the cost of those activities more palatable for individuals and families," said Richard Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer at Ibotta. "We know millions of people are feeling financial pressure right now, and we are always looking for opportunities to put a little extra money back in Americans' pockets. With Kickoff to Summer, we hope we can reduce some of the pressure families are feeling due to inflation and from rising costs."
About Ibotta
Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a cash back rewards platform that has delivered more than $1.1 billion in cumulative rewards to its users. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases on more than 2,700 leading brands and retail partners. Known for its Free Thanksgiving Dinner program, Ibotta has helped to feed 8.5 million Americans in the last two years during this campaign alone. In addition to its owned properties, Ibotta also powers rewards programs for top retailers and makes its offer content available on a number of leading websites and apps through the Ibotta Performance Network. Ibotta was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row, after debuting on the list in 2018.
*Offer excludes the following varieties: All FRESH® products, PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Free Range Chicken, PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Ground Chicken
