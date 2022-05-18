Laurie Gerstenkorn and Amy St. Germain Appointed Co-CEOs of The Boppy Company

Golden, CO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boppy Company today announced that Laurie Gerstenkorn and Amy St. Germain have been appointed to Co-Chief Executive Officers. Amy, a 14-year Boppy veteran and recent Vice President of Marketing, will oversee business development, product management, quality and safety, innovation, brand and marketing. Laurie, who served as Chief Financial Officer for the last year, will oversee the company's financial performance, operations, human resources, and legal functions.

The transition is occurring as Nancy Bartley plans to move on after 23 years at The Boppy Company, including 14 years as CEO.

"It has been an honor to serve as CEO of The Boppy Company. I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished," said Nancy Bartley. "I am very excited to see what is in store for Boppy under this extraordinary duo."

"While we'll certainly miss Nancy and everything she has brought to the company and our team, I am excited to partner with Amy as we each leverage our own unique skillsets to take The Boppy Company to the next level," said Laurie Gerstenkorn. "We have a lot of big plans as we lean into our values of supporting mothers without judgment, educating parents and caregivers, and empowering women to create the motherhood journey that is right for her."

"Being a parent is hard. Our goal at Boppy is to make life safer, more comfortable and a little easier for moms, dads, caregivers and babies," said Amy St. Germain. "That's why we are in regular contact with parents, caregivers, healthcare professionals and consumer advocates. When we place the needs and challenges facing parents today as our central focus, we know that everything from our consumer education efforts to the way we innovate is impactful."

For more than 30 years, The Boppy Company has been a leader in creating award-winning products that support parents, caregivers and babies. But the company's mission is bigger than products. Boppy's Corporate Social Responsibility program, The Momkind ProjectTM, strives to educate, empower and support families during every stage of pregnancy and infant development.

About The Boppy Company

Founded in 1989, The Boppy Company is the pioneering leader in creating comfortable and supportive products for parents and babies. It all started with the iconic, beloved and award-winning Boppy® Feeding & Infant Support, a must-have staple for all nurseries. Boppy's brand essences – beloved, bonding, comfort, fashion, safe, simple and versatile – remain at the heart of the business and drive product innovation. Nearly three decades later, Boppy has expanded its product line to include carriers, pregnancy pillows, breastfeeding accessories, travel products and more. Boppy offers comfort and confidence throughout the journey of parenting. For more information, visit www.boppy.com. The Boppy Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Artsana Group, www.artsana.com.

