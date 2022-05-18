Global Electromagnetic Weapons Market Report 2022: Growth in Development of Small and Compact Electromagnetic Weapons for UAV & Increase in Modernization of Weapons for Military Platforms

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electromagnetic Weapons Market by Type, Platform and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Electromagnetic weapons use electromagnetic energy as means to incapacitate or injure people, or to incapacitate, degrade, damage, or destroy electronic systems.

Electromagnetic launchers such as railguns and coil guns use electrical energy to propel a mass at a target. These launchers involve use of strong magnetic fields to push against projectiles.

EMP generators include electromagnetic bombs, nuclear electromagnetic generators, and non-nuclear electromagnetic generators. High electrical power and large amount of energy is required for these weapons. Technologies for storing and controlling electric power are needed, which are called pulsed-power technologies.



Adoption of electromagnetic weapons has increased in the military sector to deceive and disrupt enemy forces. EMP is used by militaries across the globe as a non-physically destructive weapon against a variety of targets. EMP possesses the ability to disable communication networks, damage radar networks, jam tanks, and block naval ships

Militaries across the globe are utilizing microwave and millimeter-wave technologies for development of advanced weapons. Advancements in technologies is resulting in improved operational utility of electromagnetic weapons with enhanced portability, greater power density, higher range, and superior power output.



The market is driven by growth in use of electromagnetic weapons in combat operations, modernization of weapons in militaries, and development of compact electromagnetic weapons for unmanned aerial vehicles. Technological advancements and increasing development of advanced weapons by governments across the world further supplement growth of this market.

However, factors such as limitations associated with anti-personnel high-powered microwaves and risk of high collateral damage by use of electromagnetic weapons hamper growth of the electromagnetic weapons market. Increase in investments by government and defense organizations and rise in demand from emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion of the electromagnetic weapons market.

KEY PLAYERS

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

BAE Systems

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

The Boeing Company

Honeywell International Inc

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in use of electromagnetic weapons in military combat activities

3.5.1.2. Growth in development of small and compact electromagnetic weapons for UAV

3.5.1.3. Increase in modernization of weapons for military platforms

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Risk of high collateral damage by electromagnetic weapons

3.5.2.2. Limitation associated with anti-personnel high-powered microwaves

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Growth in investment in research and development of advanced electromagnetic weapons

3.5.3.2. Rise in demand from emerging economies

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreak

3.6.2. Micro economic impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trends

3.6.2.2. Technology trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends

3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.4. Impact on the electromagnetic weapons industry



CHAPTER 4: ELECTROMAGNETIC WEAPONS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Rail Guns

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. EMP

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Coil Gun

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: ELECTROMAGNETIC WEAPONS MARKET, BY PLATFORM

5.1. Overview

5.2. Air-Based

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Sea-based

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Land-Based

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: ELECTROMAGNETIC WEAPONS MARKET, BY END-USER

6.1. Overview

6.2. Military

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Homeland Security

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: ELECTROMAGNETIC WEAPONS MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by platform

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by end-user

7.2.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by platform

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by end-user

7.3.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.5.1. Russia

7.3.5.2. UK

7.3.5.3. Germany

7.3.5.4. France

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by platform

7.4.4. Market size and forecast, by end-user

7.4.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.4.5.1. China

7.4.5.2. Japan

7.4.5.3. India

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by type

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by platform

7.5.4. Market size and forecast, by end-user

7.5.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.5.5.1. Latin America

7.5.5.2. Middle East

7.5.5.3. Africa



