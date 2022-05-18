Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson Summit May 19

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tami Erwin, executive vice president for Verizon ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ), and CEO for Verizon Business, is scheduled to speak at the ninth annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit on Thursday, May 19, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Her remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon's Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors.
Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.
VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.
Media contact:
Eric Wilkens
eric.wilkens@verizon.com
201.572.9317
@ericwilkens
