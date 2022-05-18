Minim Announces Virtual Investor Day Event, Followed by In-Person Cocktail Reception in New York City, to be Held on June 9, 2022

MANCHESTER, NH, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. MINM, the creator of intelligent WiFi software and Motorola home networking products under an exclusive global brand license, today announces that it will host a virtual investor day event at 10:00 am Eastern and an in-person cocktail reception at 5:30 pm Eastern at an outdoor venue in New York City on June 9, 2022.
"We are pleased to welcome the investor community to our virtual event for a live look at Minim's offerings, strategy and operational plans," commented Gray Chynoweth, Minim CEO. "Attendees will get a chance to virtually meet some of the incredible Minim leaders, the team driving our business transformation. For those who are able, I look forward to in-person introductions and lively discussion later in the day."
Minim Investor Day speakers will include:
- Gray Chynoweth, CEO
- Mehul Patel, CFO
- Nicole Zheng, President & CMO
- Lakshmi Kadiyala, VP Software Engineering
- Bill Wallace, VP Hardware Engineering
- Cristina Martinho, VP Performance Marketing
Virtual Event Details
- When: June 9, 2022 10:00 am Eastern Time (US and Canada)
- Topic: Minim Investor Day
- Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xQJHnSmwRdW0Wb496JmJpg
- Please access the event five minutes prior to the start time of the call.
All attendees are welcome. Slides for the call will be made available five minutes prior to the call on the investor information section of the Company's website, ir.minim.com, which will also host the call recording afterwards.
In-Person Cocktail Reception Details
- When: June 9, 2022 5:30 to 7:00 pm Eastern Time (US and Canada)
- Where: New York City - Please register for more details below
This event is intended for investors, sell-side research analysts and business development professionals only. The cocktail reception is planned to be held in an open-air venue. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. To request a formal invitation, please register at minim.com/2022-investor-day.
About Minim
Minim, Inc., MINM was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim's cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit www.minim.com.
MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.
Media Contact:
Scott Harvin at (843)693-0298 or scotth@minim.com
Investor Relations Contact:
James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646)755-7412 or james@haydenir.com
About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships
For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola's Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers' lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim's plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim's potential inability to realize intended benefits of the acquisition by merger of Zoom Connectivity, Inc.; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential supply interruptions from manufacturing the company's products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim's products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim's production and shipping; Minim's reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers' plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim's dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.
