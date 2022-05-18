Rochelle Manns Receives the Ingram Micro Cloud Summit 2022 Women in Cloud Female Leader of the Year Award

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") CTS (FSE:0ZB) CTSDF a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has received the Ingram Micro Cloud Summit ‘22 Partner Award in the Women in Cloud Employer of the Year category, which will be recognized at this year's highly anticipated Ingram Micro Cloud Summit ‘22 , in Miami Beach, Florida, held on May 17th through May 19th.



Converge nominee Rochelle Manns, Vice President of Cloud Platforms, was awarded the Women in Cloud Female Leader of the Year Award. The Women in Cloud Female Leader of the Year Award category recognizes an individual female trailblazer who has demonstrated innovation, leadership, and positive influence within her business and surrounding industry communities.

The Ingram Micro Cloud Summit '22, marks the first ever Women in Cloud Partner Awards, celebrating the achievements of individuals and businesses within Ingram Micro Cloud's ecosystem on their outstanding efforts to support women in the community. This year's honorees are all high-achieving individuals and partners who have displayed extraordinary levels of innovation, leadership, and advocacy for Women in Cloud in 2021, in addition to excelling in attributes of their winning category.

"We are proud to recognize the hard work of our partners as they continue to drive industry-leading initiatives in which a diverse workplace can thrive and succeed," said Andrea Mullens, Vice President, Human Resources at Ingram Micro Cloud. "This distinguished group of channel partners and individuals are paving the way in leadership, innovation, influence, and a commitment to continuously deliver an environment that promotes and celebrates the talents of women."

"Converge is honored to be part of Ingram's first ever Women in Cloud Partner Awards and is very proud of Rochelle for winning the 2022 Female Leader of the Year Award," stated Greg Berard, President of Converge. "The efforts and achievements of our Cloud team in the last few years has been remarkable, and we are thankful for Rochelle's leadership in this space and our continued partnership with Ingram Micro Cloud that allows us to provide innovative services to our clients."

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problems solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud's complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.IngramMicroCloud.com .

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.