Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Binding LOI to Acquire all Assets and Intellectual Property from Le Pragma, LLC and Provides Additional Corporate Developments

Created by the founders of Sonder Fulfillment, Le Pragma was designed from conception to have a universal appeal as a luxurious cannabinoid brand distributed throughout the world. With a strategic vision of going beyond products and introducing an everyday use regimen that compliments an active lifestyle, Le Pragma seeks to become the "CBD line of the future." Additionally, Le Pragma's cutting-edge formulations and dedication to a precise science sets Le Pragma products apart from other companies, delivering optimal wellness throughout its entire retail line. Furthermore, as an educational leader in the industry, Le Pragma has a mission of providing explicit, evidence-based knowledge of the lifestyle benefits of CBD. This includes clinical trials, proper usage recommendations, and scientific background on the products being released. Supporting the company's past research in place, initial plans have been set to provide a strong expansion of this product line into the nootropics industry while also developing an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) line of CBD products that will focus on providing targeted benefits to specific medical issues.

Currently, the company product inventory includes CBD Tinctures, CBD Wellness Pills, CBD Pain Cream, Lip Balm, and a 5-step CBD skincare system comprised of a CBD Face Cleanser, CBD Exfoliant, CBD Serum, CBD Face Oil, and CBD Face Cream. The valuation of the inventory acquired could generate more than $5 million in retail sales through established distribution channels.

GTVH has developed a comprehensive marketing strategy that is ready to launch upon the execution of all final acquisition agreements that are currently being drafted:

Full website refresh (lepragma.com) with updated branding and design to better appeal to the Le Pragma customer base (the full line of products will also be sold through GTVHealth.com).





Management has acquired a list of over 50,000 stores in the United States that carry CBD products and will dedicate a sales team to contact each one of these to introduce the Le Pragma product line and expand its sales distribution channels.





The Company has secured a distribution agreement with an overseas affiliate that has received the initial Le Pragma samples and has agreed to distribute the product line into large retail outlets throughout Europe, including, Poland, Hungary, Austria, and more.





The Company has also developed relationships with social media influencers that will represent Le Pragma and the Company will be utilizing known bloggers in the health industry that will write articles on the product line to complement its media outreach.





Additional components of the marketing strategy include implementing digital advertisements, phone calls, street teams, email campaigns, SEO enhancements, online distribution partners, and more.





The company has formed a partnership with one of the largest cosmetic product manufacturing companies in the United States that will work directly with Sonder Fulfillment to develop and expand its initial product line.





Sonder Fulfillment will leverage many of its newly found global relationships and strategic partnerships to enter Le Pragma into international markets such as the UK, Mexico, Greece, and beyond.



In addition to the marketing strategy outlined above, Le Pragma will authorize Sonder Fulfillment as an exclusive partner to distribute all bulk sales of the product line. This partnership will provide Sonder Fulfillment with preferred pricing on all bulk material sales and deliver a streamlined service to Le Pragma for its product expansion. In return, Sonder Fulfillment has agreed to execute a profit share agreement with Golden Triangle Ventures which will deliver 25% of all profits generated within Sonder Fulfillment back into Golden Triangle Ventures to provide an additional income stream to the Company. This same structure is being implemented throughout all other wholly owned subsidiaries of GTV. Through its vast network of relationships, Sonder Fulfillment will be on the front line of international distribution and the management team is highly confident in its ability to develop and expand on the Le Pragma CBD product line.



Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, "As we were prepared to launch this division almost a year ago, several hurdles in the formal agreement postponed the completion of this acquisition. We are proud to finally deliver the official green light on this acquisition and our company is now working to complete all of the agreements and necessary infrastructure to launch sales immediately upon closing. We believe we have a strong opportunity to develop this product line into a profitable venture, one that compliments the businesses within our family. This is just one of many exciting developments currently in place that will greatly expand our business model and substantiate the goals within our Company."

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting Company pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment, technology, fulfillment and food & beverage industries, with many additional projects being developed that provide synergistic values to these divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities that management can assist and help develop into unique opportunities. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion for and commitment to these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services.

HEALTH DIVISION

Global Health Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures (operating under its Health Division). Dedicated to the promotion of well-being and natural wellness, the Company currently does business in the medical PPE space as well as the industrial hemp/CBD industry. Additionally, the Company has a vision to promote, market and generate sales for a myriad of products and services, which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural health, wellness and beauty products created by Le Pragma, which the Company is currently working to acquire in full. To help achieve this vision, Global Health Services is in the process of further developing an extensive online portal that will support the multiple verticals under the Company and provide a one-stop shop for all of the Company's products and services. Moreover, to support overarching business goals, senior management tirelessly works on acquiring and building an array of profitable assets and projects.

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION

Lavish Entertainment (EpicRaves) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. Operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, the Company started doing business in 2017 and was established with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production Company. The Company currently has more than 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members who have helped the Company successfully organize some of the most exciting electronic dance music concerts in Las Vegas, with its recent accomplishment of organizing the largest music festival in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve. Lavish Entertainment is currently doing business as (DBA) "EpicRaves," which will eventually become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the Company expands its business into a variety of other forms of entertainment. The Company is building an immersive virtual reality platform to help monetize its livestreamed concerts and assist its business in expanding into markets outside of Las Vegas. The Company has also launched its own record label, called Syndicate Bass Records, to showcase some of the best bass music artists in the world and provide a platform to highlight their music. Lavish Entertainment has a partnership with Sahara Event Center, which is a 68,000-square-foot event center where the Company organizes some of its larger concerts. Management has a vision of acquiring a large-scale venue to develop the most advanced event center in the world.

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

HyFrontier Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Technology Division. The Company owns a patent-pending process and device technology called "HyGrO," which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the Company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use in markets across the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by producing hydrogen and oxygen directly in the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. Additionally, the system can be retrofitted to wellheads for large-scale agricultural projects, indoor grow operations and small farms or utilized for a multitude of residential home and garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25% and, in many circumstances, a much higher amount. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Multiple third-party commercial farms and testing facilities are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology, and all preliminary results are extremely positive. Company headquarters have moved into a 7,800-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Florida while executing a three-year lease with an option to purchase the entire 24,000-square-foot building.

FOOD & BEVERAGE



Napa Wine Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures and a synergistic business with a mission of providing a world-class portfolio of unique brands that are all birthed from Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley in the heart of California's wine country. The Company has a commitment to manufacture and distribute specialty wines, foods and unique items while tapping into an array of hidden markets in the food and beverage industry. With extensive resources and award-winning products, Napa Wine Brands aims to develop some of the most desirable products in today's market. Originated by some of the most profound experts in Napa Valley, the Company's vision is to broaden the horizon of a traditional food and wine Company by creating a platform different than anything seen in the Northern Hemisphere. Napa Wine Brands has an array of fully developed products and services that provide value to the other divisions under Golden Triangle Ventures. The Company is now preparing the launch of several brands, products and services that are market-ready to become cash-positive businesses. Golden Triangle Ventures will provide a full support system and assist management of Napa Wine Brands in growing this Company into another fun, exciting and profitable division of Golden Triangle Ventures.

SONDER FULFILLMENT

Sonder Fulfillment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures, providing an array of synergies to the many companies and projects within GTV. Sonder Fulfillment is a leading Company in the industrial hemp and CBD industry. Sonder Fulfillment has put together a powerful team of research Ph.Ds., formulary scientists and flavor compounding specialists to build advanced cannabinoid-based nutritional and homeopathic products that are designed to catalyze the endocannabinoid system (ECS) to support targeted wellness and relief. The Company's management team has built many well-known products in the natural medicine space for several decades and has coalesced that knowledge to build out superior processes and products. Sonder Fulfillment has strong and longstanding relationships with farms, extraction labs, product formulation labs and co-packaging companies, which allows Sonder Fulfillment to secure the complete supply chain from start to finish and provide its clients with the lowest cost of goods sold as possible while maintaining the highest-quality standards in the industry. Sonder Fulfillment has produced for and currently has white-label contracts for some of the largest CBD companies in the space, such as Select (a division of CURA), Amway and many others. The Company provides bulk raw CBD materials to clients in 22 countries and is now paving the way to become the first Company to provide legally commercialized end-consumer CBD products into "hard-to-penetrate" markets such as Japan, Australia, South Korea and Mexico. Sonder Fulfillment has partnered with GVB Biopharma, one of the largest industrial hemp processors in the space, to undertake the extensive and rigorous process of getting active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) certification for raw products. API certification will allow Sonder Fulfillment to further expand its reach into markets where CBD can only be distributed through prescriptions as a medicinal product.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

