Selling Power Magazine Names ValueSelling Associates a Top Sales Training Company for 2022

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. is honored to be selected to Selling Power's Top 25 Sales Training Companies 2022 list. For the tenth year in a row, Selling Power has published its list of companies that excel in helping sales leaders improve the performance of their sales teams through impactful sales training.



This annual list helps sales organizations select the right sales training partner with a track record of producing tangible ROI while providing superior customer service. This year, Selling Power received the most applications in the history of producing this list. The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were depth and breadth of training offered, innovative offerings, contributions to the sales training market, and strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback.

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, sales training is more important than ever. The economy has shifted significantly due to inflation, COVID-19, supply-chain shortages, and the emergence of new technologies.

"Sales training companies had to adjust in the last year," says Gschwandtner. "Each of the sales training companies included on this list was able to pivot quickly to deliver best-in-class, engaging sales training virtually, and in person. Their efforts and expertise helped their clients reach and exceed sales goals and decrease onboarding time in a highly challenging economy."

Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling, adds, "We're proud to be recognized once again by Selling Power as a leader in the sales training industry. We're also looking forward to Selling Power's Sales 3.0 Conference in Philadelphia, June 13-14 where ValueSelling Associates is a sponsor and will host a panel discussion with sales leaders to discuss some of today's B2B sales training challenges."

ValueSelling Associates offers the only proven sales methodology with a toolset integrated throughout the entire sales process that simplifies B2B selling by focusing on the buyer and the value they receive by doing business with the sales professional and their company. Because the ValueSelling Framework® sales methodology is a simple and repeatable process, people adopt it and use it consistently. It helps organizations deliver measurable results quickly, including revenue growth, improved margins, and reduced costs.

ValueSelling Associates offers customized sales training, sales coaching, and consulting services – both in-person and virtually – to keep it simple and drive sales results. Consistently ranked as a Top Sales Training company by both Training Industry and Selling Power, ValueSelling Associates has also earned a place on the Gartner Magic Quadrant and in-depth client reviews can be found on the Gartner Peer Insights™ site, where ValueSelling has earned a 4.9 out of 5-star rating (as of May 18, 2022).

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversions to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement, and coaching to drive sales results.

