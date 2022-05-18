Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market Size Worth $5 Billion By 2030 | CAGR: 9%: States TMR Study

Albany NY, United States, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) expects the global automatic number plate recognition market to expand at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2030.

Due to rising adoption of technological advancements such as e-challan in many developing nations, including India, leading automatic number plate recognition companies are focused on strengthening their production capabilities in surveillance products needed at toll gates. Such products are in high demand, as they assist toll authorities in sending a bill to car associates for non-compliance of different regulations. Such factors are influence future trends of the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market.

Companies operating in the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market are increasing investments in R&Ds. Such efforts are resulting in the development of portable automatic number plate recognition systems. Furthermore, innovative products developed by manufacturers are providing video as well as still footage of car associates. These benefits of automatic number plate recognition systems are propelling the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market.

The ANPR industry is observing a notable transformation in the recent years, owing to a rise in the adoption of automation across the globe. Manufacturing facilities across the globe are increasing inclination toward providing access to only authorized vehicles in order to avoid malicious criminal activities. These factors are resulting in growing demand for ANPR systems globally. Moreover, major companies operating in the global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market are focusing on the introduction of innovative ANPR-integrated parking ticketing systems using advanced technologies such as cognitive and artificial intelligence, notes a TMR study.

Request a Report Sample at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2913

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market: Key Findings

ANPR systems are being increasingly adopted in modern cities across the globe, as these systems help in improving security and law enforcement measures. Moreover, these devices are also being utilized to identify terrorists and criminals in cities. Hence, players in the global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market are focusing on strengthening their production capabilities in these products order to cater to the rising demands from the urban cities.

With the latest ANPR systems, the task of recording number plates of individuals can be performed automatically. Hence, traffic control authorities of many nations across the globe are increasing inclination toward the incorporation of advanced ANPR systems in order to address rising issues pertaining to over-speeding on highways, which has turned out to be one of the intense threats to the public safety. This factor is estimated to boost the sales growth in the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market in the forthcoming years. Hence, the market for automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) is expected to gain a valuation of US$ 5 Bn by 2030.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2913

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in demand for ANPR systems in order to achieve barrier-free parking is boosting revenue of the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market

Rise in use of ANPR solutions by police departments and security agencies globally so as to achieve public safety is driving the sales of the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market

How Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market will recover after covid19 - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2913

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

ARH Inc.

Digital Recognition Systems Ltd.

Euro Car Parks Limited

Beltech BV.

COBAN Technologies, Inc.





Enquire before Buying at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2913

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market Segmentation

Component

Hardware ANPR Cameras Frame Grabbers Others (Illuminators, Sensors etc.)

Software Standalone ANPR Software Standalone Make & Model Recognition (MMR) Software Integrated Software



Application

Security & Surveillance

Vehicle Parking

Traffic Management

Toll Enforcement

Others





Type

Static ANPR Systems

Portable ANPR Systems

End User

Government Homeland Security Traffic Department Defense Others

Commercial Dedicated Car Parks Entertainment & Recreation Facilities Others







Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Browse Latest Hardware/Software & It Services Market Research Reports by TMR:

Emotion Recognition and Sentiment Analysis Software Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/emotion-recognition-sentiment-analysis-software-market.html

- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/emotion-recognition-sentiment-analysis-software-market.html Automatic Content Recognition Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automatic-content-recognition-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automatic-content-recognition-market.html Voice and Speech Recognition Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/voice-speech-recognition-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research report company providing business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-automatic-number-plate-recognition.htm