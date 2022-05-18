BEBUZEE, INC. (OTC Pink: ENGA) Discusses "Bebuzee" The Video-Sharing Platform And Streaming Service Inside Bebuzee Super App

MIAMI, FLORIDA, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The executive management of Bebuzee, Inc. ENGA a company that is a video-sharing platform and a streaming service that allows its members to watch a wide variety of contents such as movies, series, documentaries and talk shows on thousands of internet-connected devices. It is a one-stop platform for breaking news, interesting and important blogs, videos, and photos, that scans the world's news, features and information flow to give its dedicated readers the best of the Internet in one place, today discussed the "Bubuzee Video" component inside its "Super App"… Bebuzee, which will be launched in the coming months.

The Company said that Bebuzee is a video-sharing platform and a streaming service in the making that would allow our members to watch a wide variety of exclusive Bebuzee originals such as documentaries, series and movies on thousands of internet-connected devices. Bebuzee also scans the world's news, features and information flow to give its dedicated readers the best of the Internet in one place. A one-stop platform for breaking news, interesting and important blogs, videos, and photos. An addictive resource for those billions of people without time to scavenge the Internet and other sources for news and information. Bebuzee has increased its users by 78% during this pandemic, gaining over 40million users and being selected among the top 48 fastest growing British tech companies and the first and only Social Network to offer free streaming of movies, documentaries, series and talk shows globally.

Joseph Onyero, Chief Executive Officer of Bebuzee, Inc., said: "It was obvious that most social media platforms were generic and only local postings made those platforms somewhat relevant to the local communities. The solution was to localized our platform for most countries by providing Local content including videos.

Bebuzee is the only social media platform to localize its contents for specific countries and has no competition in this facet. Bebuzee gives users instant access to amazing entertainment no matter where they might be, or what they might be doing. Users can add their video content in different locations and language by selecting the country or countries their content can be discovered by users.

Bebuzee helps people discover and watch what they love. A user who lives in the US or any other country has the option to switch to any other country and discover localized contents from that country, then switch back again whenever they want.

We developed a "Creators Program". Bebuzee offers its users the opportunity to become Buzers, BUZERS are content creators that get paid for creating content on Bebuzee. Bebuzee will be paying twice higher than what YouTube currently pays its creators."

He continued: "Youtube is like an ocean and to find a video you don't know the title is quite difficult, while on Bebuzee everything is categorized. For example If you like entertainment, travel or any category, all you have to do is to go to that category and discover interesting videos you wouldn't have been able to discover if it wasn't categorized.

Here are our categories:

Art and Design

Auto and Vehicles

Beauty

Business

Children and Family Films

Comedy

Crypto

Documentaries

Education

Entertainment

Events

Fashion

Films

Food

Funny

Gaming

Health and Fitness

Home

Lifestyle

Music

Nature

News

Nonprofit and Activism

Outdoors

People and Blogs

Pet and Animals

Photography

Politics

Real Estate

Recipe

Romance

Satire

Science

Series

Social Media

Sport

Tech

Travel

Tutorials

TV

He concluded: "We will be addressing other components of the "Super App" in the coming weeks prior to the actual launch." The app is scheduled to be launched in couple of months.

Bebuzee, Inc. ENGA

Based in Miami, Florida, Bebuzee, Inc. offers a unique, proprietary video-sharing platform and streaming service that allows our members to watch a wide variety of content such as movies, series, documentaries and talk shows on any internet-connected device. Bebuzee's technology scans the world's news, features and information flow to give its dedicated readers the best of the Internet in one place. A one-stop platform for breaking news, interesting and important blogs, videos, and photos. Bebuzee offers an addictive resource for those millions of people without time to scavenge the Internet and other sources for news and information. Bebuzee's latest investor pitch deck may be found at: https://www.bebuzeegroup.com/brochure

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Bebuzee, Inc. and the company's industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed terms of the shares, the completion, timing, and size of the proposed offering of the shares, and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the proposed offering of the shares are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going to," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Snap cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Bebuzee has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including its financial outlook and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that it believes may affect the company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Bebuzee's financial performance; the lack of historical profitability; the ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow; the ability to attract and retain users, publishers, and advertisers; competition and new market entrants; managing Bebuzee's international expansion and growth and future expenses; compliance with new laws, regulations, and executive actions; the ability to maintain, protect, and enhance Bebuzee's intellectual property; the ability to succeed in existing and new market segments; the ability to attract and retain qualified and key personnel; the ability to repay outstanding debt; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; and the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, and health epidemics, as well as risks, uncertainties. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Bebuzee believes to be reasonable as of this date. Bebuzee undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.