Hillcrest Appoints Michael Moskowitz to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillcrest Energy Technologies HEAT HLRTF 7HIA, a clean technology company developing transformative power conversion technologies and control system solutions for next-generation electrical systems, today announced that veteran technology executive Michael Moskowitz will join the Company's Board of Directors effective May 10, 2022.

Moskowitz joined Hillcrest as a strategic advisor in May 2021 to help refine the Company's go-to-market strategy, strengthen industry relationships and develop opportunities that foster overall business growth.

Moskowitz is the CEO and a founding partner of NorthStar Gaming, which operates NorthStar Bets, an online casino and sportsbook gaming platform. A transformative leader, he has more than 25 years of experience driving growth and innovation across iconic consumer, communications and technology brands.

"We welcome Michael to the Hillcrest Board of Directors and look forward to his continued contributions," said Don Currie, CEO and member of the Board of Directors. "Michael's longstanding business leadership in both innovation and electronics makes him a valuable addition to our Board as we continue to invest in the development and commercialization of our various technologies in order to grow and add value for our shareholders."

"Since joining the Hillcrest team as a strategic advisor I've been thoroughly impressed with the direction, speed and agility at which the team operates with. Hillcrest understands the complexities and opportunities of the market and is well positioned in the sector to secure significant market share. I look forward to my expanded role and will continue to work closely with the Board to provide direction and counsel that fuels continued growth," said Moskowitz.

Previously CEO and Chairman at Panasonic North America, Moskowitz successfully led the company's business and growth strategy to deliver integrated technology solutions for businesses, government agencies and consumers with a focus on sustainable energy, smart mobility, immersive experiences, integrated supply chain and consumer lifestyle. He has helped develop and turn early-stage Canadian and U.S. businesses into market leaders throughout his career, having also held roles as President and CEO of XM Canada and President of Palm in the Americas International.

Moskowitz was previously named one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40, an award program founded by Caldwell to recognize to exceptional leaders in their chosen fields who are shaping the country's future. He is a member of the Board of Industry Leaders of the Consumer Technology Association, and a member of the Young Presidents Organization, the premier leadership organization of chief executives in the world. He is a former Board member of Mobilicity, Hussmann Corporation and Panasonic Avionics Corporation, and holds a B.A. from York University and an MBA from Dalhousie University.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company developing high value, high performance power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified the future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT", on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as "7HIA.F". For more information, please visit https://hillcrestenergy.tech/.

