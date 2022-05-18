BriteCore Recognizes Customer Excellence at BriteCon 2022

Redwood City, CA, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, the leading cloud-native core insurance platform for P&C insurers, is pleased to announce the BriteCore Beacon customer award winners at the virtual BriteCon 2022 conference, the largest-ever gathering of BriteCore users, partners, and industry influencers.

BriteCore introduced their customer recognition program, BriteCore Beacon Awards, to celebrate achievement in the areas of Process Improvement, Customer Experience, Business Growth, and Advocacy across the P&C insurance industry. The Beacon Awards program recognizes customer accomplishments and the achievement of the highest level of excellence through a company's use of BriteCore to advance their business, while reshaping the future of insurance.

The BriteCore Beacon Award winners for 2022 include:

Process Improvement Award – Frederick Mutual Insurance Company

Frederick achieved dramatic improvement of their core insurance business processes with BriteCore and continued to roll out new products, new coverages, and enter new geographies while leveraging technology to address the needs of their agent and policyholder community.

Customer Experience Award – Loudoun Mutual Insurance Company

Loudon continued to excel at improving the experience they provide their agents and policyholders by supporting omni-channel customer engagement, enabling quick quote workflows, delivering data management at the agency level, and creating flexible integrations for access to commissions documents and claims data.

Business Impact Award (1 of 2 award recipients) – Municipal Mutual Insurance Company

Municipal, now a paperless company, dramatically improved their agent satisfaction levels, substantially grew their agency network, and improved agent retention through improved business processes and the ease of use of their BriteCore core insurance platform.

Business Impact Award (2 of 2 award recipients) – Leatherstocking Cooperative Insurance Company

Leatherstocking managed all aspects of their core insurance processes with the all-in-one cloud-native BriteCore solution to enable their strong track record of significant business growth and profitability. Recently, Leatherstocking enhanced their customer experience with BriteCore's policyholder portal, which achieved significant user adoption upon release.

Honorable Mention Award – Great Bay Insurance Company

Great Bay Insurance was recognized with an Honorable Mention for their balanced achievements across all three award categories of process improvement, customer experience, and business growth. Great Bay achieved these feats through their use of BriteCore to enable easy access to data and third party integrations.

Industry Advocate Award – Art Meadows, Panhandle Farmers Mutual Insurance Company

Art Meadows from Panhandle Farmers Mutual Insurance Company was named recipient of BriteCore's Beacon Award for Advocacy based on his unparalleled professionalism in guiding the P&C insurance industry toward the use of modern cloud-native solutions to improve their business processes, deliver an exceptional customer experience for their agents and policyholders, and enabling them to double their business without adding headcount.

"Everyday we're inspired by the amazing business achievements of our BriteCore customers and are pleased to recognize Frederick, Loudoun, Municipal, Leatherstocking, Great Bay, and Panhandle Farmers as BriteCore Beacon Award winners," said Ray Villeneuve, BriteCore CEO. "We look forward to celebrating future successes across the BriteCore community and feel privileged to partner with such impressive business leaders."

