Global Military Wearable Medical Device Market Report 2021-2028: Improvement in the Overall Performance of Soldiers Using Innovative Technology and Rising Demand for Lightweight Military Devices

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Wearable Medical Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Heart Monitor, Performance Monitor), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global military wearable medical device market size is expected to reach USD 46.7 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2028.
The growth of the market is attributed to the improvement in the overall performance of military soldiers with the help of innovative technology and the rising demand for lightweight military devices.
The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the market for military wearable medical devices because wearable technologies could monitor, detect, and prevent the spread of the virus. The COVID-19 virus has indirectly increased the demand for wearable medical devices.
According to the WHO guidelines, viral infection mainly spreads through the eyes, nose, and mouth and it is difficult to identify the virus during the initial days of contract. Hence, with the innovative technology, the individual can regularly check and monitor their body temperature, oxygen level, heart rate, and body performance so that if they found any negative result, then they can immediately take precautions and treatment.
As soldiers have to train and work in a rough and harsh environment, the wearable device they are carrying must be lightweight and must provide full information of the soldier's health and performance. Many market players are developing and introducing such wearable devices, which can bear the toughest environment of the battlefield.
With the help of the device, armed forces can track and monitor the sleep of every individual, circadian stability, and all physical activity so that they can make necessary changes for better results as per the data.
As per the soldier modernization program, the military has decided to opt for lightweight wearable devices as soldiers already have to carry heavy stuff with them and such devices can increase the speed of the movement. The devices should be easy to carry and made of the toughest material to adapt to the environment. These devices should result in the betterment of the overall performance of the individuals.
Military Wearable Medical Device Market Highlights
- By application, the heart monitor segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 as the system directly detects any uncertain change in the health of an individual, and the patient can be treated as early as possible
- North America led the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period owing to technological advancements and increasing R&D investment in military devices
- Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the rising cardiovascular events in the region and rising healthcare spending
- The industry is highly competitive with players who are developing advanced medical devices for the soldiers that can be used in war zones or in extreme environments
Market Dynamics
Market Driver Analysis
- Growing need for advanced technology
- Rising R&D investment in military medical devices
- Increasing need to improve military performance
Market Restraint Analysis
- Declining defense budget
Industry Challenge
Military Wearable Medical Device: Market Analysis Tools
- Industry Analysis - Porter's
- PESTEL Analysis
Military Wearable Medical Device Market - Competitive Analysis
- Fitbit
- Zephyr Technology Corporation
- Camnteh
- Bittium
- Polar Electro
- Oura
- Garmin
- NeuroMetrix
- GOQii
- Apple Inc.
- Samsung
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ox9pnd
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.