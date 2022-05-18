Global Small Arms Markets Report 2021-2030 - Opportunities in Agreements and Contracts with Law Enforcement and Military Agencies

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Arms Market by End Use Sector, Type, and Action: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Small arms are the type of weapons carried out by individuals and handled easily for effective desired operations. Small arms mainly include pistols, rifles, shotguns, machineguns, and revolvers.
Small arms find their application across civil & commercial and defense sectors. Government regulations and rules have been imposed by several regulators to control acquisition of small arms across the globe.
Rise in demand for small arms for competitive sporting events and growth in number of territorial conflicts across the globe are anticipated to support growth of the market.
Agreements and contracts with law enforcement and military agencies and product launch activities are the key strategies adopted by the market players. North America is the leading consumer of small arms in the global market and it is expected to lead the market growth.
For purpose of analysis, the global small arms market is segmented on the basis of end use sector, type, action, and region. Depending on end use sector, it is segregated into civil & commercial and defense. By type, it is categorized into pistol, shotgun, revolver, and others.
Depending on action, it is fragmented into automatic and semi-automatic. Region wise, thit is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY PLAYERS
- CZG - Ceska zbrojovka Group SE
- Fabbrica d'Armi Pietro Beretta S.P.A.
- FN Herstal
- Heckler & Koch
- ISRAEL WEAPON INDUSTRIES (I.W.I) LTD
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.
- Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.
- Taurus International Manufacturing, Inc.
- Webley & Scott
- Weihrauch & Weihrauch Sport GmbH & Co. KG
