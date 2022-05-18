Global Smart Band Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Band Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart band (smart watch) market reached a volume of 46.5 Million Units in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 59.1 Million Units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.26% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A Smart band is a multipurpose device which helps to monitor the amount of daily activities incurred by a person. It takes into account the distance covered while walking or jogging, and monitors calorie intake, heartbeat and quality of sleep. Smart bands are wirelessly connected to mobiles, tabs, laptops or personal computers for long-term storage of data.
One of the primary factors catalysing the growth of the global smart band market is the rising awareness among people for health and fitness owing to which, there has been a strong growth in the demand for fitness gadgets such as smart bands. Further, changing lifestyles and hectic schedules have driven consumers to hunt for reminders that endorse healthy living, adequate sleep patterns and offer connectivity. In addition, the market is also being catalysed by improving internet availability and the growth of Internet of Things (IoT) which have encouraged consumers to incorporate smart bands or smart watch in their daily lives. Moreover, a decline in the prices of smart bands in recent years have now made them more affordable to the mass population.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global smart band market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, operating system and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
- With Screen
- Without Screen
On the basis of product type, the report has segmented the market into with screen and without screen smart bands.
Breakup by Operating System:
- Android
- Windows
- iOS
- Others
On the basis of the operating system, the market has been bifurcated into android, windows, iOS, and others.
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Specialist Retailers
- Company Outlets
- Online
- Others
On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented as specialist retailers, company outlets, online and others.
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
The report has segmented the global smart band market on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Fitbit, Garmin, Jawbone, Samsung Electronics, Apple, Xiaomi, Lenovo, LG, Nike, Razer and Sony.
This report provides a deep insight into the global smart band market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the smart band market in any manner.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global smart band market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regions in the global smart band market?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global smart band market?
- Which are the popular product types in the global smart band market?
- What are the distribution channels in the global smart band market?
- What are the popular operating systems in the global smart band market?
- What are the price trends of smart bands?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global smart band market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global smart band market?
- What is the structure of the global smart band market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global smart band market?
- How are smart bands manufactured?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Smart Band Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Sales Volume
5.2.2 Sales Value
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Price Analysis
5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Operating System
5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
5.9.1 Sales Volume
5.9.2 Sales Value
5.10 SWOT Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Strengths
5.10.3 Weaknesses
5.10.4 Opportunities
5.10.5 Threats
5.11 Value Chain Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Research and Development
5.11.3 Raw Material Procurement
5.11.4 Manufacturing
5.11.5 Marketing
5.11.6 Distribution
5.11.7 End-Use
5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.12.1 Overview
5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.12.4 Degree of Competition
5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 With Screen
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Without Screen
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Operating System
7.1 Android
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Windows
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 iOS
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Specialist Retailers
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Company Outlets
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Online
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 Smart Band Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Raw Material Requirements
10.3 Manufacturing Process
10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key Players
11.3 Profiles of Key Players
11.3.1 Fitbit
11.3.2 Garmin
11.3.3 Jawbone
11.3.4 Samsung Electronics
11.3.5 Apple
11.3.6 Xiaomi
11.3.7 Lenovo
11.3.8 LG
11.3.9 Nike
11.3.10 Razer
11.3.11 Sony
Attachment
