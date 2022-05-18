New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Condoms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090642/?utm_source=GNW
Global Condoms Market to Reach $11 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Condoms estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027. Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Condoms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured) -
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- Fuji Latex Co., Ltd.
- HLL Lifecare Ltd.
- LifeStyles Healthcare Australia
- Karex Berhad
- Okamoto Industries, Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Public Limited Company
- Veru Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090642/?utm_source=GNW
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090642/?utm_source=GNW
