New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Condoms Market to Reach $11 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Condoms estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027. Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Condoms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured) -

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Fuji Latex Co., Ltd.

HLL Lifecare Ltd.

LifeStyles Healthcare Australia

Karex Berhad

Okamoto Industries, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Public Limited Company

Veru Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 on Condoms Market

COVID-19 Crisis and the Global ?Stay Home? Phenomenon Add

Vigour to Sex Life, Increasing the Demand for Condoms

Condom Shortage Looms Ahead amidst COVID-19 Outbreak and

Increasing Demand

Plant Shutdowns and Heightened Regulatory Vigilance due to

COVID-19 Strangle Condoms Supply from Asia

Delay in International Shipping, Clearance and Regulatory

Approvals

Future Prospects for Condoms Market

A Prelude to Condoms

Market Snapshots

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Natural Condoms Hold Major Share of Condom Market

Male Condoms Remain Leading Product Category

Non-Institutional Sector Makes Major Revenue Contribution

Developed Regions Account for Commanding Share of Global Market

Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Burgeoning Global Population Drives Increasing Condoms Usage

World Population by Geographic Region (in Millions): 2010-2040

Condoms as a Powerful Tool against HIV/AIDS: A Strong Growth

Driver

HIV Prevalence and Incidence Statistics by Region: 2018

HIV Prevalence among the Global Adult Population: 2011-2018

Sex Education Programs to Raise Awareness Promote Adoption of

Condoms

Government Support to Promote Market Expansion

Public Health Organizations Encourage Condoms Use

Increasing Standard of Living: A Key Growth Driver

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Players Focus on New Product Launches to Extend Market Reach

Select Condom Launches in Recent Years

UltraFeel? Condom

Next-Gen Condom

Online Sales to Exhibit Healthy Growth

Female Condoms Exude Immense Growth Potential

Launch of FC2 Female Condom Drives Female Condom Use

Emerging Economies to Fuel Female Condom Demand

Female Condoms Market Offers Lucrative Opportunities to Vendors

Flavored Condoms Market to Register Enormous Gains

Condom Manufacturers Shifting Focus Towards Luxury Condoms

Condoms Become More Ecofriendly

Custom-Fit Condoms Gain Popularity



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

