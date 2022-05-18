New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastics Processing Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092538/?utm_source=GNW
Global Plastics Processing Machinery Market to Reach US$24.9 Billion by the Year 2026
Plastic processing machinery is used in the processing of raw plastics and molding them into desired shape which involves diverse materials ranging from thermoplastics polyethylene and polypropylene to new age elastomers and composites. Rise in consumption of plastics coupled with the increasing availability of financing is expected to catalyze spending on capital equipment, thereby stimulating the growth of the global plastics processing machinery market over the long term. Trends such as growing demand for biodegradable and reinforced plastics is expected to drive market gains. The industry is also embracing the Industry 4.0 concept by employing digital equipment together with plastics production processes. The market for processing machinery is highly technology driven with molders always on the lookout for augmented features such as productivity, flexibility, energy efficiency, and bottom-line performance to reduce operating costs and produce high quality products. Recovery in downstream industries such as construction and auto parts will support growth in 2022. Furthermore, continued demand for medical plastics will also increase demand for plastics.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plastics Processing Machinery estimated at US$19.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period. Injection Molding Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$12.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Blow Molding Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 6.7% share of the global Plastics Processing Machinery market. Injection molding machines are expected to continue to hold the top position in the global plastics processing machinery market, primarily due to rising demand from industries like consumer essentials and healthcare along with increasing focus of automakers on launching new vehicle models. Blow molding and extrusion machinery segment continued to witness significant demand owing to the usage in the production of essential products such as PPEs, barrier plastics, plastic bottles for sanitizers and disinfectants, and syringes. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in huge demand for blow molded medical products including syringes for injections, bottles for sanitizers, and bottles of cleaners among others during the initial days of the pandemic.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2026
The Plastics Processing Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 18.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific has emerged into a significant market for plastics, driven by the strong economic growth of various countries in the region, especially China. Growth in the region is favored by the growing consumption of plastic in automobile, consumer, transportation, packaging and construction sectors. Reshoring of manufacturing processes is expected to drive gains in the developed markets such as the US and Western Europe.
Extrusion Machines Segment to Reach $5 Billion by 2026
Extrusion equipment segment is expected to register gains, benefiting from the growth in packaging and medical markets, as well as resurgent demand from the construction market in the post-recession scenario. Advancements in the extrusion technology are likely to bolster sales of more productive and higher priced machinery. In the global Extrusion Machines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$622.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 254 Featured) -
- Arburg GmbH & Co.
- Battenfeld-Cincinnati Austria GmbH
- BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH
- Brown Machine LLC
- Brückner Group GmbH
- Davis-Standard, LLC
- Engel Austria GmbH
- FANUC Corporation
- Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.
- GN Thermoforming
- Haitian International Holdings Limited
- Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.
- Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH
- KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH
- Milacron LLC
- NEGRI BOSSI SpA
- Ningbo Haida Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd.
- Reifenhäuser Group
- SencorpWhite, Inc.
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH
- The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.
- Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of
the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022,
Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Plastic Processing Machinery to Gain from Upbeat Mood of
Plastic Processors
Injection Molding Machines Experiences Resurgence in Demand
Blow Molding Machines Exhibit Gains
Growth in Extrusion Machinery Led by Resurgence in
ConstructionActivity, and Medical and Packaging Needs
Auxiliaries Riding High on Labor Shortage
With Low Immunity to Supply Chain Snags, Machinery Makers
Grapple with Roadblocks
Year 2020 in Review
Plastics Machinery: A Prelude
Definition: Plastics Processing Machines
Types of Plastics Processing Machinery
Regional Market Analysis
Pick Up in Reshoring of Manufacturing Activities Accelerated by
the Covid-19 Pandemic Creates Lucrative Opportunities
Developing Economies Boost Growth
China Exhibits Increasing Inclination Towards High End Machinery
End-Use Market Perspective
Global Demand for Plastic Processing Machinery by End-use
Sector (in %): 2021
Packaging Sector: An Overview
High Demand for Packaging: A Key Driver for Plastics Processing
Machinery
Packaging Industry Confronts Testing Times Amidst the COVID-19
Pandemic
Global Packaging Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In
%) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Important Trends in Plastic Packaging Market
Building and Construction Markets
Recovery in Construction Sector to Power Demand
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019 -2022
Automotive industry
Plastic Components in Passenger Cars by Plastic Type
Percentage Share of Plastics in Passenger Cars: 2000, 2010, and
2020
How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Consumer Electronics
Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity
for Plastics Market: Consumer Electronics Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Global Plastics Production: A Review
Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years
2009 through 2021
Per Capita Consumption of Plastics by Country/Region: 2019
Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2020
Global Manufacturing PMI: An important Bellwether
Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the
Months Jan 2020- Aug 2021
Plastics Processing Machinery - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Product Matrix of Select Players in the Global Plastic
Processing Machinery Market
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
Select Leading Players in the Worldwide Plastics Processing
Machinery Market by Segment
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
G.N. Plastics Company Limited (Canada)
Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. (Canada)
Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH (Germany)
KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH (Germany)
Milacron LLC (USA)
NEGRI BOSSI SpA (Italy)
Ningbo Haida Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)
Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Reifenhäuser Group (Germany)
SencorpWhite, Inc. (USA)
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH (Germany)
The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (Japan)
Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth
Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the
Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P
Rising Consumer Focus on Convenience & Consequent Rise in Sales
of Packaged Foods Drive Market Gains
Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Rise in Demand for Food Service Disposables and Healthy Gains
in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services Drive
Opportunities in the Food Sector
Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$
Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Global Food Service Disposables Market by Raw Material: 2012,
2020 and 2027
Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Demand,
Worker Crunch Catalyzes Uptake of Automated & Digital Plastic
Processing Machinery
Industry Witnesses Rising Investments in Digital Solutions
Sustainability: A Loud & Clear Trend in Plastic Processing
Machinery Industry
Pandemic Causes Significant Disruption to Plastic Recycling
COVID-19 Brings About Significant Changes to Plastic Usage Trends
Notable Progress for Plastic Recycling & Equipment
Medical Device Makers Turn towards Thermoforming & Pressure-
Forming for Packaging
Rise in Demand for Syringes Drives Blow Molding Machinery Sales
Supply Chain Challenges Change Course
Injection Molding Remains Dynamic with Innovations & Emerging
Trends
Sustainable Materials & Operations gain Attention
Influx of New Products
Feature-Rich, Advanced Controls
Machines with New Sizes
Micro Injection Molding Machines Gain Demand
Global Market for Thermoplastic Micro Injection Molding by End
-use Industry (in %): 2021E
Healthcare: An Important Market for Micro Injection Molding
Electro-Hydraulic Technology Picks up Pace
Focus Intensifies on Precision and Lightweighing Solutions
Vertical Injection Machines to Witness Increased Automation
Increasing Number of Machinery Manufacturers Embrace Industry 4.0
Rise in Digitalization Augurs Well for Adoption of Industry 4.0
Advent of Industry 4.0 Brings New Opportunities to Plastic
Injection Molding
Manufacturers Leverage AI for Machine Operations
COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Shift toward Automation in
Plastic Processing Industry
Growing Trend towards Downstream Automation
Extruders Add Advanced Capabilities
Demand on Rise for Customized Formulations
Energy Efficiency Redefines Machine Engineering
Waste Minimization Redefines New Production Strategies
Used Blow Molding Machinery Emerges as Flourishing Business
amid COVID-19
Smartphone Sales Spur Demand for Precision Plastic Injection
Molding Technologies
Global Shipments of Smartphones in Million Units (2012-2025)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics Processing Machinery by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Injection Molding Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Injection Molding Machines
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Injection Molding
Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blow
Molding Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Blow Molding Machines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Blow Molding Machines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Extrusion Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Extrusion Machines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Extrusion Machines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoforming Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Thermoforming Machines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoforming Machines
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Plastics Processing Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Market Overview
Producer Price Index by Industry: Plastics Product
Manufacturing (Jan 2020-Dec 2021)
All-Electric Blow Molding Machinery Gain Sales
Packaging Industry: Leading End-Use Market
Plastics Processing Machinery Market in the US by End-Use
(in %): 2021
Injection Molding Machinery Market in the US by End-Use (in%):
2021
Blow Molding Machinery Market in the US by End-Use (in %): 2021
US Trade Deficit for Plastic Machinery Declines
Reshoring of Plastic Production Benefits Demand
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics Processing Machinery by Product Segment - Injection
Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines,
Thermoforming Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Plastics Processing Machinery
by Product Segment - Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding
Machines, Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines,
Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics Processing Machinery by Product Segment - Injection
Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines,
Thermoforming Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Injection Molding Machines, Blow
Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines
and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines,
Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Plastics Processing Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Competition
Market Share of Leading Manufacturers of Injection Molding
Machinery in Japan (in%): 2019
Market Analytics
Table 25: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics Processing Machinery by Product Segment - Injection
Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines,
Thermoforming Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Injection Molding Machines, Blow
Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines
and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines,
Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Plastics Processing Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Plastics Sector in China
Production of Plastic Products in China in Million Metric Tons:
Jan 2020- Dec 2021
Industry 4.0 Drives Investments in High End Machinery
All-Electric Injection Molding Equipment Get Popular
Market Analytics
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics Processing Machinery by Product Segment - Injection
Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines,
Thermoforming Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: China Historic Review for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Injection Molding Machines, Blow
Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines
and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines,
Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Plastics Processing Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Rising Investments in Industry 4.0 Technologies Drive Advancements
Industry 4.0 Investments in Europe Until 2020: Investment Value
(in ? Billion per Annum and as a % of Annual Revenues) by
Sector
European Plastics Industry
Plastics Production in Europe (2009-2020) (in Million Tons)
Market Analytics
Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics Processing Machinery by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics Processing Machinery by Product Segment - Injection
Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines,
Thermoforming Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Injection Molding Machines, Blow
Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines
and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines,
Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Plastics Processing Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 37: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics Processing Machinery by Product Segment - Injection
Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines,
Thermoforming Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France Historic Review for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Injection Molding Machines, Blow
Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines
and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines,
Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Plastics Processing Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
German Plastcis and Rubber Machinery Exports Share (in %):
2018, 2019, and 2020
German Plastics and Rubber Machinery Exports by Region (in %):
2020
Market Analytics
Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics Processing Machinery by Product Segment - Injection
Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines,
Thermoforming Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Injection Molding Machines, Blow
Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines
and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines,
Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Market Overview
Import/Export Scenario
Italian Plastics and Rubber Machinery Exports by Region (in %):
2020
Market Analytics
Table 43: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics Processing Machinery by Product Segment - Injection
Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines,
Thermoforming Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Injection Molding Machines, Blow
Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines
and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines,
Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Plastics Processing Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics Processing Machinery by Product Segment - Injection
Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines,
Thermoforming Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: UK Historic Review for Plastics Processing Machinery
by Product Segment - Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding
Machines, Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines,
Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics Processing Machinery by Product Segment - Injection
Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines,
Thermoforming Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Spain Historic Review for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Injection Molding Machines, Blow
Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines
and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines,
Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Market Overview
Table 52: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics Processing Machinery by Product Segment - Injection
Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines,
Thermoforming Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Russia Historic Review for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Injection Molding Machines, Blow
Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines
and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines,
Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Central and Eastern European Countries Display Strong Potential
Poland
Plastics Consumption in Poland by End-Use Sector (in %): 2020
Market Analytics
Table 55: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Plastics Processing Machinery by Product Segment -
Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines, Extrusion
Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plastics
Processing Machinery by Product Segment - Injection Molding
Machines, Blow Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines,
Thermoforming Machines and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastics
Processing Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding
Machines, Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Plastics Processing Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Plastics Processing Machinery by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Plastics
Processing Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Plastics Processing Machinery by Product Segment -
Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines, Extrusion
Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Injection Molding Machines, Blow
Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines
and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Plastics
Processing Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding
Machines, Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Plastics Processing Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics Processing Machinery by Product Segment - Injection
Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines,
Thermoforming Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Australia Historic Review for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Injection Molding Machines, Blow
Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines
and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines,
Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Plastics Processing Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Challenges Faced
Highly Fragmented Industry
Market Analytics
Table 67: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics Processing Machinery by Product Segment - Injection
Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines,
Thermoforming Machines and Other Product Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: India Historic Review for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Injection Molding Machines, Blow
Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines
and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines,
Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 70: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Plastics Processing Machinery by Product Segment -
Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines, Extrusion
Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Plastics Processing
Machinery by Product Segment - Injection Molding Machines, Blow
Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines
and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Plastics
Processing Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding
Machines, Extrusion Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Taiwan
Market Analytics
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Plastics Processing Machinery by Product Segment -
Injection Molding Machines, Blow Molding Machines, Extrusion
Machines, Thermoforming Machines and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plastics
Processing Machinery by Product Segment - Injection Molding
Machines, Blow Molding Machines, Extrusion Machines,
Thermoforming Machines and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Plastics
Processing Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
