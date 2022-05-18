New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastics Processing Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092538/?utm_source=GNW

Global Plastics Processing Machinery Market to Reach US$24.9 Billion by the Year 2026



Plastic processing machinery is used in the processing of raw plastics and molding them into desired shape which involves diverse materials ranging from thermoplastics polyethylene and polypropylene to new age elastomers and composites. Rise in consumption of plastics coupled with the increasing availability of financing is expected to catalyze spending on capital equipment, thereby stimulating the growth of the global plastics processing machinery market over the long term. Trends such as growing demand for biodegradable and reinforced plastics is expected to drive market gains. The industry is also embracing the Industry 4.0 concept by employing digital equipment together with plastics production processes. The market for processing machinery is highly technology driven with molders always on the lookout for augmented features such as productivity, flexibility, energy efficiency, and bottom-line performance to reduce operating costs and produce high quality products. Recovery in downstream industries such as construction and auto parts will support growth in 2022. Furthermore, continued demand for medical plastics will also increase demand for plastics.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plastics Processing Machinery estimated at US$19.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period. Injection Molding Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$12.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Blow Molding Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 6.7% share of the global Plastics Processing Machinery market. Injection molding machines are expected to continue to hold the top position in the global plastics processing machinery market, primarily due to rising demand from industries like consumer essentials and healthcare along with increasing focus of automakers on launching new vehicle models. Blow molding and extrusion machinery segment continued to witness significant demand owing to the usage in the production of essential products such as PPEs, barrier plastics, plastic bottles for sanitizers and disinfectants, and syringes. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in huge demand for blow molded medical products including syringes for injections, bottles for sanitizers, and bottles of cleaners among others during the initial days of the pandemic.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2026



The Plastics Processing Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 18.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific has emerged into a significant market for plastics, driven by the strong economic growth of various countries in the region, especially China. Growth in the region is favored by the growing consumption of plastic in automobile, consumer, transportation, packaging and construction sectors. Reshoring of manufacturing processes is expected to drive gains in the developed markets such as the US and Western Europe.



Extrusion Machines Segment to Reach $5 Billion by 2026



Extrusion equipment segment is expected to register gains, benefiting from the growth in packaging and medical markets, as well as resurgent demand from the construction market in the post-recession scenario. Advancements in the extrusion technology are likely to bolster sales of more productive and higher priced machinery. In the global Extrusion Machines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$622.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Global Plastics Processing Machinery Market to Reach US$24.9 Billion by the Year 2026



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth

Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the

Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

Rising Consumer Focus on Convenience & Consequent Rise in Sales

of Packaged Foods Drive Market Gains

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Rise in Demand for Food Service Disposables and Healthy Gains

in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services Drive

Opportunities in the Food Sector

Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$

Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Food Service Disposables Market by Raw Material: 2012,

2020 and 2027

Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Demand,

Worker Crunch Catalyzes Uptake of Automated & Digital Plastic

Processing Machinery

Industry Witnesses Rising Investments in Digital Solutions

Sustainability: A Loud & Clear Trend in Plastic Processing

Machinery Industry

Pandemic Causes Significant Disruption to Plastic Recycling

COVID-19 Brings About Significant Changes to Plastic Usage Trends

Notable Progress for Plastic Recycling & Equipment

Medical Device Makers Turn towards Thermoforming & Pressure-

Forming for Packaging

Rise in Demand for Syringes Drives Blow Molding Machinery Sales

Supply Chain Challenges Change Course

Injection Molding Remains Dynamic with Innovations & Emerging

Trends

Sustainable Materials & Operations gain Attention

Influx of New Products

Feature-Rich, Advanced Controls

Machines with New Sizes

Micro Injection Molding Machines Gain Demand

Global Market for Thermoplastic Micro Injection Molding by End

-use Industry (in %): 2021E

Healthcare: An Important Market for Micro Injection Molding

Electro-Hydraulic Technology Picks up Pace

Focus Intensifies on Precision and Lightweighing Solutions

Vertical Injection Machines to Witness Increased Automation

Increasing Number of Machinery Manufacturers Embrace Industry 4.0

Rise in Digitalization Augurs Well for Adoption of Industry 4.0

Advent of Industry 4.0 Brings New Opportunities to Plastic

Injection Molding

Manufacturers Leverage AI for Machine Operations

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Shift toward Automation in

Plastic Processing Industry

Growing Trend towards Downstream Automation

Extruders Add Advanced Capabilities

Demand on Rise for Customized Formulations

Energy Efficiency Redefines Machine Engineering

Waste Minimization Redefines New Production Strategies

Used Blow Molding Machinery Emerges as Flourishing Business

amid COVID-19

Smartphone Sales Spur Demand for Precision Plastic Injection

Molding Technologies

Global Shipments of Smartphones in Million Units (2012-2025)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092538/?utm_source=GNW



