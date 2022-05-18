Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

ISELIN, N.J., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK, a pre-commercial biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that Lawrence Kenyon, Chief Financial Officer of Outlook Therapeutics, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held May 23-26, 2022 in Miami, FL and virtually.
In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit the conference website.
A video webcast of the presentation will be accessible for viewing on-demand beginning on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be available on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company's website (outlooktherapeutics.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.
About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.
Outlook Therapeutics is a pre-commercial biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg), an investigational therapy, as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. Outlook Therapeutics has submitted its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ONS-5010 to treat wet AMD under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway. The submission is supported by Outlook Therapeutics' wet AMD registration clinical program, which consists of three clinical trials: NORSE ONE, NORSE TWO, and NORSE THREE. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.
CONTACTS:
Media Inquiries:
Harriet Ullman
Vice President
LaVoie Health Science
T: 617-669-3082
hullman@lavoiehealthscience.com
Investor Inquiries:
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 833.475.8247
OTLK@jtcir.com
