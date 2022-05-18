New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Elevators and Escalators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092539/?utm_source=GNW
Global Elevators and Escalators Market to Reach $80.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Elevators and Escalators estimated at US$66 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$80.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027. Elevators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.9% CAGR and reach US$72.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Escalators segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR
The Elevators and Escalators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092539/
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
A Prelude to Elevators and Escalators
Elevators
Escalators
Elevators and Escalators: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Mega Trends Benefiting E&E Demand Summarized
Key Factors Influencing Market Growth: Ranked in the Order of
Importance
Developing Countries Dominate New Installations and Spearhead
Market Growth
Global Elevators and Escalators Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Landscape
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
What Does It Take to Survive in the Marketplace?
Key Challenges Hampering Profitability of Market Participants
Online Marketplace: The New Distribution Vertical
Select Innovations & Advancements
Elevators and Escalators - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Smart Elevators & Escalators Come to the Fore Offering New
Level of Performance
Global Smart Elevators Market - Annual Revenue Figures in US$
Billion for Years 2018, 2020, and 2024
Growth Drivers Summarized
Smart, Intelligent Elevators with Connected Technologies
Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart
Elevators and Escalators
At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Elevator Solutions that
Help in the Creation of Smart Outcomes for Citizens &
Communities: Global Market for Smart City Technologies:
(Hardware, Software, and Services) In US$ Million for the
Years 2017 & 2020
Innovations Make Vertical Transportation Intelligent, Faster,
Safer and More Comfortable
Faster Moving, High-Speed Elevators: The Essential Requirement
for Modern Skyscrapers
Elevators to Attain New Heights of Sustainability amidst Rising
Environmental Awareness
Building Developers Emphasize High-Quality Elevators to Improve
Operational Efficiency & Sustainability
Recent Sustainability Initiatives of Vertical Transit System
Manufacturers
Advanced Technology to Enable Sustainable Systems
The ?Green Infrastructure? Trend & Favorable Regulations Spur
Demand for ?Green? Elevators
Elevator Technologies for ?Green? Buildings
Urbanization Drive: Prime Factor Steering Momentum in the E&E
Market
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035*)
Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in
2019
Percentage of Population Living in Apartments for Select
Countries: 2019
IoT, AI & Other New Generation Digital Technologies to
Transform Functionality and Efficiency of Modern Elevators
Digitalization Aids Progressive Enhancements
Modernization Initiatives and Replacement Demand Steer Overall
Growth in E&E Market
Massive Investments on High Rise Buildings & Skyscrapers
Accelerate Market Growth
Shift in the World?s Tallest Buildings from Western Countries
to Developing Countries
China Leads Skyscraper Projects Worldwide
Elevator Density for Major Countries Worldwide (2019): Number
of Elevator Units for Thousand Individuals
New Elevators and Escalators (E&E) Demand in China by City
Category (2010 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for
Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 Cities
New Elevators and Escalators (E&E) Demand in China by End-use
Sector (2010 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for
Residential, and Non-Residential
Top 25 Under-Construction Super Tall Buildings Worldwide: Rank,
Building, City, Country, Height (in Meters), Floors, and Year
of Completion
Top 25 Completed Super Tall Buildings Worldwide (2019): Rank,
Building, City, Country, Height (in Meters), Floors, and Year
of Completion
Top 25 Proposed Super Tall Buildings Worldwide (2018): Rank,
Building, City, Country, Height (in Meters), Floors, and Year
of Completion
Enhanced Child Security: Need of the Hour
Aesthetics: An Essential Factor Aiding Market Growth
Maintenance: The Segment with the Highest Growth Potential
Elevator Maintenance: Past, Present, and the Future
Escalator and Elevator Maintenance Gets an ?Intelligent? Makeover
In-home Elevators Grow in Popularity
Population Growth, Expanding Middle Class, and Rising Living
Standards Strengthen Market Prospects
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Rising Standards of Living
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092539/
