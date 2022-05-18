electroCore to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKAWAY, N.J., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. ECOR, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that electroCore's Chief Executive Officer, Dan Goldberger, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference and LD Micro Invitational Conference.
H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Time: 7:00 AM EDT
Webcast: H.C. Wainwright Webcast
LD Micro Invitational Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM PDT
Virtual Viewers: Livestream
Following the conferences, a webcast replay of the presentations will be available on the Investor section of the company's website, electroCore.
About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine, the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache, the acute and preventive treatment of migraines in adolescents, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adults.
For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.
Investors:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
404-736-3838
ecor@cg.capital
