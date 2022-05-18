Rodney Cope Joins GeoCue as Senior Vice President of Federal Programs

Huntsville, Ala., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoCue, a leader in LiDAR and photogrammetry equipment and software, recently appointed Rodney Cope as their new Senior Vice President of Federal Programs. In this new role, Rodney will be responsible for expanding the company's sales into federal government sectors. mdGroup is the parent company of GeoCue.
Rodney brings more than 23 years of geospatial industry experience to GeoCue in various management positions, including sales, marketing, and program management. Throughout his career, Rodney has focused on developing sales into federal government sectors across a range of applications. According to GeoCue CEO Frank Darmayan, "We are expanding the GeoCue sales footprint; our collaboration and work with government agencies is critical to that. We welcome Rodney to lead our efforts with federal government agencies throughout the U.S."
Rodney explains, "GeoCue has built a strong foundation with geospatial data processing software over the past twenty years. Continuous improvement derived from customer feedback has always been the culture." He adds, "I'm excited to build on that foundation as we expand our core offerings and further develop the company's national federal presence. This company shows employee passion, industry leadership, and potential for growth."
About GeoCue
GeoCue Group Inc. is a U.S. LiDAR data technology company offering software, hardware, training, support and consulting services for high accuracy LiDAR and drone mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.
With its TrueView drone LiDAR/Imaging sensors and EVO/LP360 point cloud data processing software, GeoCue is the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America.
To learn more about GeoCue, visit www.geocue.com.
About mdGroup
mdGroup provides technology to enable aerial digital twin making for industrial applications. It operates through its portfolio companies Microdrones and GeoCue.
To learn more about mdGroup, visit www.group-md.com.
