Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Participate in the Cowen 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference: Sustainable Growth for a New Ecosystem

CHICAGO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the "Company") FREE a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles through premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Albert Manzone and Chief Financial Officer Duane Portwood will host a fireside chat at the Cowen 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference: Sustainable Growth for a New Ecosystem on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 at 8:00 am ET.
The live audio webcast will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.wholeearthbrands.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded
About Whole Earth Brands
Whole Earth Brands is a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles and providing access to premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods through our diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delicious products, including Whole Earth Sweetener®, Wholesome®, Swerve®, Pure Via®, Equal® and Canderel®. With food playing a central role in people's health and wellness, Whole Earth Brands' innovative product pipeline addresses the growing consumer demand for more dietary options, baking ingredients and taste profiles. Our world-class global distribution network is the largest provider of plant-based sweeteners in more than 100 countries with a vision to expand our portfolio to responsibly meet local preferences. We are committed to helping people enjoy life's everyday moments and the celebrations that bring us together. For more information on how we "Open a World of Goodness®," please visit www.WholeEarthBrands.com.
Contacts:
Investor Relations Contacts:
Whole Earth Brands
312-840-5001
investor@wholeearthbrands.com
ICR
Jeff Sonnek
646-277-1263
jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com
