Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL, a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, May 25 at 8:30 a.m. E.T.
A live webcast of the fireside chat, as well as an archived recording, will be available on Avadel's Investor Relations website, investors.avadel.com, for 90 days following the conference.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Our current lead drug candidate, FT218, is an investigational formulation of sodium oxybate leveraging our proprietary drug delivery technology and designed to be taken once at bedtime for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.
Investor Contact:
Courtney Turiano
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Courtney.Turiano@sternir.com
(212) 698-8687
Media Contact:
Nicole Raisch Goelz
Real Chemistry
ngoelz@realchemistry.com
(408) 568-4292
