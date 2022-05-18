Gain Therapeutics to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

BETHESDA, Md., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. GANX ("Gain", or the "Company"), a biotechnology company transforming drug discovery with its proprietary computational discovery platform identifying novel allosteric binding sites and creating small molecule treatments, today announced that the company's Chief Executive Officer, Eric Richman, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place May 23-25 in Miami, Florida. Please see additional details below:
H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Date: May 24, 2022
Time: 1:30PM ET
Format: Corporate Presentation
Webcast: Registration link
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events section of the Company's website at https://www.gaintherapeutics.com/investors-media/overview.html. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live presentation.
About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is transforming the drug discovery paradigm with structurally targeted allosteric regulators identified with its proprietary computational discovery platform SEE-Tx®. The ability to identify never-seen-before allosteric targets on proteins involved in diseases across the full spectrum of therapeutic areas provides opportunities for a range of drug-protein interactions, including protein stabilization, protein destabilization, targeted protein degradation, allosteric inhibition and allosteric activation. Gain's pipeline spans neurodegenerative diseases, lysosomal storage disorders, metabolic diseases and oncology. Gain's lead program in Parkinson's disease has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson's with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. For more information, please visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com.
Investor & Media Contact:
Noor Pahlavi
Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
Gain@argotpartners.com
