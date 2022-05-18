Celebrating the Class of 2022: Rogers awards 350 Ted Rogers Scholarships to youth across Canada to help them reach their highest potential

70% of community scholarships awarded to youth from equity-deserving communities



Rogers and Tree Canada will plant a tree in honour of every scholarship recipient

Nearly $8 million in scholarships awarded to over 2,000 youth across Canada in the six-year history of the program

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congratulations, Class of 2022! Last night at a virtual celebration, Rogers Communications surprised 350 Canadian youth and their families by announcing that they have been awarded a Ted Rogers Scholarship. Now in its sixth year, these scholarships help youth overcome financial barriers to post-secondary education and are awarded in recognition of their community leadership and volunteerism.

"We are proud to invest in these hard-working and dedicated young Canadians whose ideas and education will continue to strengthen our country for years to come," said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers Communications. "Rogers is committed to helping youth, particularly those from equity-deserving and underserved communities, to discover and reach their highest potential by helping to remove financial barriers to education and supporting their dreams."

With its 18 community partners, Rogers annually awards $2,500 renewable community scholarships for up to four years, or $10,000; while one-time entrance scholarships of $2,500 are awarded to eligible Rogers employees or their dependents with a focus on our frontline teams.

Collectively, our Class of 2022 cohort will attend over 100 Canadian universities, colleges or trade programs in the fall, representing nearly 140 communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast. 70% of all community recipients are from equity-deserving groups including Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, 2SLGBTQ+, youth with disabilities and young women, and nearly half are entering studies in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

To further support the company's ongoing commitment to the environment and the next generation, new this year and in partnership with Tree Canada, Rogers will plant a tree in honour of each scholarship recipient. This expands on our existing employee recognition program that plants a tree for employee milestones, further protecting the planet for generations to come.

Since launching the Ted Rogers Scholarships in 2017 in honour of the company's founder, Rogers has invested nearly $8 million in scholarships to more than 2,000 youth across the country. Studies show that youth from equity-deserving groups, remote communities and low-income households say barriers like affordability are preventing their ability to pursue post-secondary studies.

In addition to Ted Rogers Scholarships, OMNI Television offers a national scholarship program for post-secondary students pursuing third-language and ethnic journalism, and Cityline offers a scholarship for BIPOC women pursuing a career in media studies.

To learn more about the Ted Rogers Scholarship program, please visit: about.rogers.com/our-impact.

PARTNER QUOTES:

"These Ted Rogers Scholarships offer a tangible example of the steadfast commitment Rogers has made to create greater opportunities for Indigenous students. We are proud of the strong partnership that has developed with Rogers and the many ways they support Indspire. From championing the Indspire Awards to our Building Brighter Futures bursaries program, Rogers continues to be a valued partner in effecting positive change. I would like to congratulate all the Ted Rogers Scholarship recipients and applaud your achievements."

- Mike DeGagné, President & CEO, Indspire

"We are grateful for the opportunities that the Ted Rogers Scholarships provide youth that access QMUNITY's programming and services. Queer and trans youth face many barriers due to discrimination and social marginalization on account of the identities that they hold, and access to higher education allows them to grow and learn in ways that will allow them to develop a sense of healthy queer adulthood and continue their positive impact in these communities."

- Han Hugessen, Youth Specialist at QMUNITY

"BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada) is all about creating opportunities that help young people overcome barriers. We are proud to work with Rogers to celebrate the achievements of BGC youth and give them a financial boost that will help them realize their postsecondary goals. The recipients of this year's Ted Rogers Scholarships are incredible leaders in their Clubs and communities and we know they have the brightest of futures."

- Owen Charters, President & CEO, BGC Canada

"Jays Care Foundation is committed to leveling the playing field for all children and youth across Canada. A big part of this is providing youth from equity-deserving communities with the chance to pursue barrier-free further education opportunities. Jays Care couldn't do this without the support of the Ted Rogers Scholarships which provide so many of our youth with the opportunity to follow their dreams and achieve their potential. We wish all our recipients the best of luck in their future endeavours and thank them for being the incredible leaders they are."

- Matthew Judd, Sr. Manager, National Programs, Jays Care Foundation

"Each year, the Ted Rogers Scholarships recognize and invest in promising young students from TCHC communities. This investment enables youth to reach educational goals, personal growth and to get one-step-ahead towards future success. TCHC would like to thank Rogers for their ongoing support of this important scholarship program."

- Jag Sharma, President and Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Community Housing Corporation

"Intégration Jeunesse du Québec is proud to be a Ted Rogers Scholarship community partner, as we have for several years. These scholarships have provided several young recipients from our organization a chance to pursue post-secondary studies, making it possible for them to realize their dreams and achieve their full potential. We are extremely grateful to take part in this program which helps young adults to better integrate into society, to develop their social commitment, and bring forward the best of themselves."

- Élodie Boisseau, Directrice générale de l'organisme Intégration Jeunesse du Québec

