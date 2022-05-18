HP Unlocks Possibilities for Gamers to Play Anywhere, Longer, and Better

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today revealed its newest gaming hardware and software created for gamers everywhere with the thermally innovative OMEN 16 Laptop, accessible Victus 15 Laptop, and a variety of powerful updates to OMEN Gaming Hub to enable elevated gaming experiences for all.

Gaming continues to permeate throughout the globe and in America with 76% of the US population playing games an average of 16.5 hours a week in 2021, an increase of 3.8 hours from 20191. Total consumer spending for PC gaming hardware and accessories is up 62% from 20192, highlighting the desire people are having to making PC gaming a bigger part of their lives.

"As people continue to spend more time gaming, they want hardware and software that will allow them to game longer while keeping them immersed," said Josephine Tan, Global Head and General Manager, Consumer PCs at HP Inc. "These latest additions to HP's gaming ecosystem give people of all backgrounds – rookie gamers and veterans alike – the tools they need to expand their gaming horizons, now and into the future."

STAY COOL EVERYWHERE

Seasoned adventurers in gaming crave the latest advancements in hardware and software that allow them to experience today's titles at the best settings, so they feel truly immersed when they clutch that last-second win or defeat that once impossible boss. This latest addition to the OMEN ecosystem delivers new experiences that go beyond the expected to keep gamers connected, entertained, and excited for what comes next.

Revamped Thermals: Upgrades in the form of an added fifth heat pipe and fourth outflow vent have additionally contributed to a -3% GPU hinge and -14% bottom SSD temperature3 while also running 5% quieter4 compared to last gen so gamers can Zen out and stay fully immersed in their favorite titles.

Processors in Harmony: Cooperating with a built-in IR thermopile sensor, OMEN Dynamic Power5 within OMEN Gaming Hub2 can precisely detect real-time CPU and GPU capacity and dynamically allocate power between the two. This creates extra headroom and optimizes in-game FPS based on current game activity to allow the best experience possible in any game. This technology has contributed up to a 18% performance increase in 3D Mark Time Spy6 and up to a 36% increase in CPU performance710 over last year's model.

Extreme Performance: Stunning graphics bring the newest titles to life with up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3070 Ti Laptop GPU and the latest MAX Q technologies or AMD Ryzen™ RX 6650M. Clear levels faster than ever with up to an Intel® Core™ i9-12900H series processor8 or AMD Ryzen™ 9 6900HX Mobile Processors9. Avoid untimely memory bottlenecks with up to 32GB DDR5 4800 MHz and take advantage of speedy access to vital files with up to 2TB PCIe Gen4x4 SSD.

Immersive Visuals: Action on the screen flows brilliantly across the up to QHD10 165Hz IPS panel with 3ms response time11 and 100% sRGB. Experience low blue light with Eyesafe® display certification12 by TÜVRheinlan and an auto brightness sensor that work to keep eyes fresh during the grandest of adventures. The bright visuals continue on the keyboard with up to per-key RGB lighting with OMEN Gaming Hub Light Studio integration to achieve a look that is on point with any gaming setup theme.

PRESS START FOR ADVENTURE

Each gamer has a meaningful origin story that explains their exploration into PC gaming. Victus introduces gamers to an accessible, yet elevated, gaming experience built with OMEN's DNA. As the younger sibling to the seasoned OMEN brand, Victus aims to help anybody from any background outplay the ordinary in their quest to find out what type of gamer they are.

As the second entrant in the Victus line of laptops, the Victus 15 features three striking color options in mica silver, performance blue, and ceramic white, all with a standard backlit keyboard printed with the memorable font found on OMEN devices. With outstanding processors and graphics, anyone can multitask between gaming, surfing, editing, and more with features that include:

Compact Power: The 15-inch display features options up to FHD 144 Hz and Eyesafe® low-blue light14 while fitting snug atop a design that boasts a 15-inch diagonal footprint for practical everyday portability. Visuals have never moved quicker with graphics powered by up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3050 Ti Laptop GPU with 2nd generation ray tracing power or AMD Radeon RX 6500M. Lightning-fast speed and responsive gameplay with options up to an Intel® Core™ i7-12700H processor10 or AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H Mobile Processors11 along with up to 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz memory.

Chilly Inside: Wide rear vents add a visual flair on top of enhanced thermal efficiency which is bolstered by four-way airflow and a two-heat pipe design to keep things running cool when the gameplay gets sizzling. With a single SSD up to Gen4 1TB PCIe storage7 gaming and other activities are quick and simple.

ULTIMATE CONTROL

Both OMEN 16 and Victus 15 Laptops ship with OMEN Gaming Hub preinstalled to take advantage of powerful internal features such as Performance Mode, Network Booster, and System Vitals to help games run lit. The new Optimizer feature takes this even further by enabling enthusiasts to free up system resources and tweak low-level OS settings to maximize FPS regardless of if theirs PC is OMEN, Vitus, custom built, or other. Additionally, access to other features like, Gallery, Rewards, Oasis Live, and OMEN Light Studio with support for Twinkly lights raises gaming experiences in new and exciting ways.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY13

OMEN 16.1 Gaming Laptop PC expected to be available by this summer via HP.com and at Best Buy for a starting price of $1199.99 on HP.com. See local retailer for pricing.

Victus 15.6 Gaming Laptop PC is expected to be available by this summer via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $799.99 on HP.com. See local retailer for pricing.

