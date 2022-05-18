Lulus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHICO, Calif., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. ("Lulus" or the "Company") LVLU, a customer driven, digitally native women's fashion brand, announced today that management will be attending the following investor conferences:
Cowen 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference
May 25, 2022
New York
Fireside Chat – 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time
Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
June 6, 2022
New York
Fireside Chat – 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time
Jefferies Annual Consumer Conference
June 20, 2022
New York
Fireside Chat – 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Interested investors and other parties may listen to simultaneous webcasts of the presentations by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.lulus.com/. The online replays will be available for a limited time shortly following the presentations.
About Lulus
Lulus is a customer driven, digitally native fashion brand for women. Based in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus develops styles with the customer in mind, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine its products. With fresh inventory hitting the site almost daily, Lulus features on-trend, high-quality, must-have pieces, at affordable prices. As a brand built on customer feedback, Lulus puts an extreme focus on providing exceptional customer service and a personalized shopping experience. The brand's world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team take pride in offering a personalized shopping experience to every customer. Lulus was founded in 1996. Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu's Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.
Contact
Crystal Landsem
Co-President and Chief Financial Officer
investors@lulus.com
