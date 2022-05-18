KYN Capital Group Previews Koinfold™ 2.0 Suite of Tools

CARSON CITY, NV, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group KYNC is pleased to announce the upcoming release of Koinfold™ 2.0.



By combining a wide variety of different financial app features into a simple and easy-to-use interface, the new Koinfold™ 2.0 is poised to be a market leader in a financial all-in-one trading app.



With Multi-API integration, Koinfold™ 2.0, will be fully functional in multiple operating systems starting with Android, with an expected release by the end of June 2022. That will be quickly followed by an iOS version in Q3, With both having the ability to handle fiat accounts, sending, receiving and transferring funds, the ability to have multiple cryptocurrency accounts with live trading. Koinfold™ 2.0 is slated to be the Super App. You will have the ability to view market balances, buy and sell Cryptocurrency, have NFT asset storage/gallery, transaction and trading history. All this in a secure wallet, based on dApp which allows for Koinfold™ 2.0 to be a decentralized application with back-end code utilizing the blockchain network.



Koinfold™ 2.0 will also show your wallet balance, include a credit card and payment gateway with QR and scan capability, news and social integration, as well as authentication security.



"At KYN Capital Group we are generating new tools for the financial and investment market that are both exciting, practical, with multi-purpose functions," announced Rick Wilson, CEO.



About KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)



KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC), a Nevada Corporation, is a leading holding company dedicated to being at the vanguard of its industry working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touch-less payment verticals. KYNC leverages the expertise of its highly skilled team & developers to create a cohesive force in formulating market and business strategies, ensuring that they remain ahead of the curve to carry the company forward in the marketplace.



Follow https://kyncap.com



https://www.twitter.com/koinfold



https://www.koinfold.com



https://koinfoldpay.com/



https://www.instagram.com/kyncapital/



About Pay.How



Pay.How developed by BW Property Management Group(Inc. Magazine's Best in Business Gold Honoree) is licensed exclusively to KYN Capital Group. Pay.How converges peer-to-peer payments, merchant solutions, real estate, home services, ticketing to events, ride sharing, and a crypto exchange into a streamlined and rewarding experience. For more information, visit https://pay.how.



Safe Harbor Statement:



info@kyncap.com