Cocrystal Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. COCP announces that James Martin, Chief Financial Officer and co-interim Chief Executive Officer, will present a Company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The hybrid in-person and virtual conference is being held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach.
A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the IR Calendar of the Company website and will be archived for 90 days following the event.
About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.
Investor Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
310-691-7100
jcain@lhai.com
Media Contact:
JQA Partners
Jules Abraham
917-885-7378
Jabraham@jqapartners.com
# # #
