Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) Announces Reappraisal at CMMI Maturity Level 3

Raleigh, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) announced today that its Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) sector major software programs have been reappraised at level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) version 2.0.
The reappraisal of the sector's major software programs within the updated model illustrates the organization's ongoing commitment to continuous process improvement. ARA's IMS sector previously achieved CMMI-DEV maturity level 3 appraisals in 2009, 2012, 2016, and 2019. All software development projects can leverage a standard set of processes designed to help projects perform efficiently and deliver high quality technical solutions.
"As ARA continues to grow, it is vital that we continue to strengthen our proven, repeatable processes that will deliver more value to our clients while minimizing program and project risks," IMS Sector Manager William Ratliff said. "Reappraising at this level reflects our continued dedication to achieving high performance and gives our customers confidence that ARA has institutionalized proven processes."
CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides essential elements of effective processes to improve organizational and project performance. Maturity level 3 requires the organization to perform at a "defined" level. At this level, the organization describes its well-characterized processes in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization establishes and improves this set of standard processes over time.
About ARA
Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 1,500 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.
Alida Bedard Applied Research Associates, Inc. 505-214-8183 abedard@ara.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.