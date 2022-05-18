Dentsply Sirona Receives Notice of Filing Delinquency from Nasdaq

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. ("Dentsply Sirona" or the "Company") XRAY received written notification from The NASDAQ Stock Market ("Nasdaq") on May 12, 2022 that the Company is no longer in compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules since the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022 (the "Quarterly Report"). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires Nasdaq-listed companies to timely file all periodic reports.
The Company has up to 60 days to either cure the deficiency or to submit a plan to Nasdaq showing how it intends to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted, Nasdaq can grant an extension of the grace period for shares of the Company's common stock to remain listed for up to 180 calendar days from the Quarterly Report's due date to regain compliance.
This notice from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market. As previously reported by the Company in its Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on May 10, 2022, the Company was unable to file the 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022 within the prescribed period because the Company's Audit and Finance Committee, together with independent outside counsel, is conducting an investigation concerning the Company's use of incentives to sell products to distributors in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, whether those incentives were appropriately accounted for and whether the impact of those sales was adequately disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Commission. The Company expects to file the Quarterly Report as soon as practicable.
About Dentsply Sirona
Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona's headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company's shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.
Contact Information:
Investors:
Andrea Daley
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1-704-805-1293
InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com
Forward-Looking Statements and Associated Risks
All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and the impact of varying private and governmental responses that affect our customers, employees, vendors and the economies and communities where they operate. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in Dentsply Sirona's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings including the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ending March 31, 2022. No assurance can be given that any expectation, belief, goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.